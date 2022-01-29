30,000 Bitcoin holders lose their millionaire status after the market crash

Thousands of new bitcoin millionaires joined last year after multiple digital asset rallies. At its peak, it only took 14.5 bitcoins for a holder to be a BTC millionaire, much lower than it had ever been in the past. Due to this, the number of bitcoin millionaires has increased rapidly and tens of thousands of new millionaires have been added to the tally.

Now, however, with the recent collapse in prices, many bitcoin millionaires have lost their status as millionaires. As the digital asset has lost nearly 50% of its all-time high, the number of millionaires has dropped significantly in a short period of time.

There are 30,000 fewer Bitcoin millionaires

As bitcoin hit its all-time high of $ 69,000, the number of bitcoin millionaires rapidly increased. For the first time, there were over 108,000 BTC millionaires, given the low number of coins required to achieve millionaire status. All went well for a while and these 108,886 addresses maintained their status as millionaires. That was until the market crash which started in December 2021 and lasted until January of the new year.

BTC trending at $ 37,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Over the next couple of months, the price of BTC would suffer a lot and by extension, these bitcoin millionaires would be hit hard. This was exactly the case, given that around 30,000 BTC were no longer a millionaire within two months. At the last count, the number of BTC addresses holding at least one million dollars worth of bitcoin had plummeted to 80,409.

Bitcoin whales with larger balances also suffered from the crash. These whales that held more than $ 10 million at the time of the peak have been reduced by 40%. The number has dropped from its high of 10,587 to 6,960 to date.

Who owns? Who is not?

With any market crash, there will always be those who rush to cash out their holdings for fear of a further downtrend. This was the case with bitcoin. Liquidations also did not help, as nearly $ 1 billion in liquidations were recorded after the market crash. However, there are those who keep their bitcoins for better or worse, in the bear market or the bull market.

BTC still holds one of the highest holding rates in the cryptocurrency space. More than half (59%) of all BTC holders have held their coins for more than a year, a very impressive number as the digital asset has hit several all-time highs over the past year.

Keeper sentiment still remains broadly biased towards the upside and accumulation patterns, especially among whales, have been increasing in recent times. Of the entire bitcoin in circulation, whales hold 10% of the supply. This number is always increasing as bigger players enter the market and try to hold a larger share than their competitors.