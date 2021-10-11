300,000 “I don’t like” his video

Fans “boycott” a YouTube video en masse in which Amber Heard reflects on 2020

More than three hundred thousand “Dislike”, or “I do not like”, which sounds best to you, for Amber Heard on YouTube. We are talking about a recent video in which the actress talks, like more or less anyone in this period, about the vintage that is about to end and from which we are all coming out, let’s say, with “broken bones”.

Hard to think that the sheer amount of negative reactions is due to the poor quality of the video content (below). Indeed, many of the owners of those inch verses they probably haven’t even looked at it. No, here again clearly the question has to do with Johnny Depp.

The dispute between the two in fact continues. The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean is moving to appeal against The Sun following the sentence unfavorable to him, issued by the court a few months ago and which resulted in a very serious negative publicity for Depp.

The public, however, continues to stay on his side. The comments under this video prove it: “I feel that Amber Heard talks about domestic violence. I’m curious, is this something like a guide to do it and get out of it clean? ” Or: “This is disgusting! You should be ashamed of promoting this woman! “

Petitions have been launched in recent months for remove Heard from her role in the upcoming Aquaman 2 and to reinstate instead Depp as Grindelwald in the franchise of Fantastic Beasts, a position, however, in the meantime occupied by Mads Mikkelsen, it seems on a stable basis.

Accomplice the perpetually tense climate of 2020, it cannot be said that the thing is not getting out of hand. The tones of the fans are always high and the rest of the question seems far from being resolved. This terrible year does not seem to want to give truce even to the two chatted ex-spouses.

