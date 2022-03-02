$300M in Crypto Liquidations Accompanies Bitcoin’s Rise to $44,000

The price of bitcoin (BTC) reached $44,000 overnight on March 1as the rally that started on Monday had unexpected results.

Traders Warn of “Massive Variables” for BTC Price

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD hit $44,250 on Bitstamp before consolidating, and is still above $43,000 at the time of writing this article.

The move had come in two main bursts, beginning just before the Wall Street open.

Against a highly uncertain macro backdrop, analysts were hard-pressed to forecast what bitcoin price would do next.a mood that continued when the local highs appeared.

Yesterdays #BTC trade we took with the group. Didn’t expect it to run that hard tbh. Would have raised TP probably because I think it can do 1 more leg up before some correction. Red box was for the entire move, now 1 more (smaller) leg to go imo. Nice, quick profit pic.twitter.com/1suDz8pk7p — Crypto_Ed_NL *not asking to send DM’s* (@Crypto_Ed_NL) March 1, 2022

Looking ahead to the month of March, the popular trader and analyst Pentoshi pointed out that even more triggers were about to be added to the macro mix.

“I want to say that March is a month of great variables,” said to his Twitter followers that day.

“So I think day-to-day is best. There’s a lot going on in the world right now. It’s anyone’s guess. I’m leaning toward the annual opening, but then you just have to wait and see.”

Nevertheless, admitted that he “didn’t see” the extent of bitcoin’s rapid gains coming, despite taking a more bullish stance in February.

Apart from the current war between Russia and Ukraine, The US Federal Reserve is due to make a decision on raising interest rates this month. US consumer price index (CPI) data will be released on March 10.

The bears, for their part, have been affected by the latest developments: cryptocurrency liquidations have reached a total of $305 million in 24 hours.according to data from the Coinglass monitoring resource.

LUNA shines as altcoins rally

A) Yes, bitcoin outperformed most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap; their yields in 24 hours reached 15%.

Ether (ETH) managed to add about $370 to reach local highs of $2,970, although it was unable to break above the higher resistance.

However, the crown was once again taken by Terra (LUNA), which added more than 20% to almost double its price in just seven days.

