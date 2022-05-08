30,804 new cases and 72 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

The data for Sunday 8 May. The positivity rate was 15.1% with 203,454 swabs. Admissions: -160. Intensive care: +1

I’m 30,804

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 40,522, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16,798,998 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 72 (yesterday 113), for a total of 164,489 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,514,595 And 42,603 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (55,691 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,119,914equal to -11.450 compared to yesterday (-15,021 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 203.454, or 102,109 less than yesterday when it was 305,563. The positivity rate rises to 15.1% (the approximation of 15.14%); yesterday it was 13.3%.

The trend of the curve remains down, as shown in the graph below, even if the case-to-test ratio is still high and this could mean that it may take time to see the trend of new infections close to zero.

There are four regions over 3,000 new infected: Campania (+3,967 cases), Lazio (+3,278 cases), Veneto (+3,141 cases) and Emilia-Romagna (+3,077 cases).

The health system Hospital stays in non-critical areas are reduced, while they are practically stable in resuscitation. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -160 (yesterday -349), for a total of 8,655 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +1 (yesterday -8) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 356 seriously ill, with 28 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 33).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +1.985 cases (yesterday +5.305)

Veneto: +3.141 cases (yesterday +4.176)

Campania: +3.967 cases (yesterday +4.751)

Lazio: +3.278 cases (yesterday +3.578)

Emilia Romagna: +3.077 cases (yesterday +3.238)

Piedmont: +1.745 cases (yesterday +2.287)

Sicily: +2.288 cases (yesterday +2.771)

Tuscany: +1.901 cases (yesterday +2.358)

Puglia: +2.057 cases (yesterday +2.949)

Marche: +1.127 cases (yesterday +1.347)

Liguria: +834 cases (yesterday +1.001)

Abruzzo: +1.208 cases (yesterday +1.480)

Calabria: +1.013 cases (yesterday +1.290)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +443 cases (yesterday +731)

Sardinia: +916 cases (yesterday +1.118)

Umbria: +705 cases (yesterday +746)

PA Bolzano: +197 cases (yesterday +330)

PA Trento: +236 cases (yesterday +288)

Basilicata: +358 cases (yesterday +491)

Molise: +290 cases (yesterday +233)

Valle d’Aosta: +38 cases (yesterday +54)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.