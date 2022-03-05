31 of 32 entities are at “low” risk

Mexico City was the first entity to communicate it and shortly after it was followed by the State of Mexico, but now it is official: the trend continues for almost the entire country, because 31 of the 32 entities enter a green traffic light.

The only state that remains at a yellow traffic light is Querétaro, as seen in the following map from the Ministry of Health:

The downward trend in cases has been reported in recent weeks, but at the traffic light 14 days ago, half of the country was still registered at a yellow traffic light, equivalent to “medium” risk.

As happened at the end of 2020, a general upturn was observed in the country for December and January. The rebound was partly due to the holidays, but also to the entry of the Ómicron variant into the country, detected for the first time in November 2021. Given the drop in cases, almost two weeks ago the IMSS confirmed the cancellation of online disabilities , a procedure installed in the first place due to the increase in infections at the beginning of the year.

The Delta variant was displaced from Mexico almost entirely by Ómicron in the last week of December and the first week of Januaryas seen in the sequences plotted by the Mexican Genomic Surveillance Consortium:

The last time that Mexico had 31 entities in the green was at the traffic light announced on November 12, 2021. At that time, only Baja California was at the orange traffic light.

The new traffic light of epidemic risk will be in force from March 7 to 20.