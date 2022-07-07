31 trending hairstyles that look good on all face types

‘You have to see your face as if it were a portrait,’ says the expert in hairstyles Luke Hersheson, ‘and a frame is what’s going to make that picture stand out: it’s what makes it look better.’ The same happens with the bangs. Get a good haircut it is key to framing the face and elevating your features.

All hairstyles in trend they frame the face to a certain extent, and there are also those ‘faces where everything goes well, for example long hair, straight and in the form of a curtain’. But getting a good formula right depends on the details that an expert can identify: ‘Everyone feels good about something, whether it’s a curtain bangs or longer, straighter locks,’ says Hersheson.

As a general rule, at elongated faces Short hair looks very good around or just above the chinto ‘help reduce the feeling of length’; Jennifer Aniston is a great example, says Hersheson. “When you wear longer layers around your face, your face looks longer, but when they go just above your chin, your whole face looks different.”

Similarly, to the roundest faces it is good for them to have a hairstyle with a longer layer around the face, to give them some length.

A few shorter strands around the hairlineor more cut layers in general, could result in a total transformation of your look.

Following you will find 31 celebrity haircuts that frame the face and that will serve as inspiration for your next appointment at the beauty salon:

Bella Hadid

With some strands on the outside, in the best Y2K style.

Bella Hadid. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.

Jennifer Aniston

With classic curtain locks that frame any face.