31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate dose first person – Precise Vaccination News

(Accurate vaccination news)

Vaxsite, Inc. today announced that the first participants were dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical study of VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in adults .

Vaxcute said it expects to announce topline data from the Phase 1/2 study in the second half of 2024.

Grant Pickering said, “We are pleased to initiate the first adult clinical study of VAX-31, the most broad-spectrum PCV to enter the clinic, targeting approximately 95 percent of IPD circulating in the US adult population. Has the ability to save.” , CEO and co-founder of Vaxsite, in a press release on November 9, 2023.

“Leveraging the foundation established by our lead PCV candidate, Vax-24, we believe we have the opportunity to provide a best-in-class PCV franchise that offers a broader spectrum of coverage than the standard of care and Provides better immune response in adults today.”

The VAX-31 Phase 1/2 Clinical Study is a randomized, observer-blind, active-controlled, dose-finding clinical study designed to establish the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of VAX-31 compared to Prevnar 20® in healthy older adults. Is designed to evaluate. 50 and above.

Pneumococcal disease (PD) is an infection caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. This can result in IPD, including meningitis and bacteremia, and non-aggressive PD, including pneumonia, otitis media, and sinusitis.

The US National Center for Health Statistics Mortality Surveillance reported on October 27, 2023 that the majority of recent respiratory disease deaths were related to pneumonia, not COVID-19 or influenza. Precision Vax posts additional PCV vaccine and candidate news.

The US CDC’s pneumococcal vaccine schedule was updated to 2023.