3,193 new infections by covid-19 are reported | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Sunday, 3,193 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,002, and 2,191 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 22, 2022 to May 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 11:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 26.02%.

Earlier, Salud registered an additional death from the virus, bringing the death toll to 4,232 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, 257 people are hospitalized, 12 patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 213 adult and 44 pediatric patients.

