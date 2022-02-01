32-bit PS1-style Bloodborne is a crazy game and it’s free

In front of the first diffused image of the Bloodborne demake for PSX many thought it was a joke, a sort of April Fool’s Day addressed to the very affectionate community of the title of FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki. Over time, however, what was initially just an image posted by hundreds and hundreds of people on social media has turned into a complete project, which after 13 months of development was finally published on the pages of Itch.io. BloodbornePSX is a reality, and it’s free to the delight of all curious and diehard fans of the original. What no one would have ever expected is that it was a damn well done video game, capable of bypassing self-imposed technical limits and becoming a truly faithful homage to the source material.

The hunt is open. Again.

The Bloodborne community is one of the hardest to die for. Although the From Software title has been out for nearly seven years now, fans continue to meet once every 365 days to spice up the hunt and keep hunters from all over the world together. It is therefore not surprising that a project like the one in question was born from a community so in love with Bloodborne. The game, programmed entirely by Lilith Walther alone, is a scale re-edition of the originalrebuilt from scratch with an aesthetic faithful to the canons of action for PlayStation.

We are facing a small technical miracle, capable of taking within it the gothic atmosphere of Bloodborne and its mechanics, implemented in such a way as to be credible for a PSX title. What is astonishing is the extent of the game, which it is not limited to being a sort of tech demo useful for showcasing development skills, but it is an experience designed to be played as if it were a soulslike in all respects. The trick weapons, the stamina bar and the whole combat system have been kept, which has undergone only a few minor changes to be adapted to the PS1 control scheme.

Destroy to rebuild

If there is something that catches the eye from the very first moments of the game, besides the absolute love with which the whole demake operation was performed, it is Walther’s boundless talent. Bloodborne PSX is not a 1: 1 reproduction of Bloodborne in a low poly version, it is a video game designed and created with crazy intelligence. The developer has not limited herself to sticking low-resolution textures on polygonal models of the first era of 3D video games, but he dissected the playful concept of Bloodborne, reducing it to its fundamental components and then rebuilding it in its new form.

It has kept the gameplay skeleton intact by adapting it to the movement with the directional cross, it has preserved its three-dimensionality while anchoring the movement of the camera to the triggers and, above all, has succeeded in the titanic feat of replicating the splendid interconnectedness of Yarnham’s maps.

Let’s be clear, don’t expect a 100% faithful reproduction of the streets of the city: the Yarnham of Bloodborne PSX has changed, not for lack of skills of those who put their hand to the project but out of necessity. The maze of alleys that, in the original, opens up in front of the hunters just out of Yosefka’s clinic would not have been possible on the limited hardware of PS1, so it has been rethought to be believable. And it is, it really is, to the point of jaw-dropping in certain situations for the out-of-scale care dedicated to the construction of level design.

Bloodborne PSX is a little gem, capable of demonstrating a deep understanding of how the original e however, he has a certain resourcefulness in reinventing himself in small thingsas the boss fights show.

Speaking of clashes with the disturbing creatures, another aspect of those included in this demake should be underlined: it is incredible how they have maintained their charm despite the heavy graphic downgrade. Seeing the Beast Cleric appear on the bridge of Yarnham is as creepy as the first timeand his figure is as menacing as the original one.

Open applause

BloodbornePSX is a crystalline fangame that it is not content with being just an overly elaborate form of fanservice. It is a video game that proposes in a new guise the characteristics that make Bloodborne a unique title and, at the same time, is a work capable of reviving the PlayStation era in all its glory.

You can understand this even just looking at the graphic settings, which are not limited as often happens to implement a CRT filter to the image, but allow you to adjust the scanlines, the framerate, the distortion and even reproduce a very credible reflection of light in the part. high angle of the frame to mimic the curvature of the hemispherical screen of CRT TVs. This is not a nostalgia operation for its own sake but an act of love for the mediumits past history and the most recent one.

At this point hopefully FromSoftware and Sony don’t get in the way and let it go about copyright infringements. In fact, logos and assets taken from the original game have been reused, in particular with regard to the dubbing (but how wonderful to hear Gilbert’s voice coming from his home at the gates of Yarnham), and have been inserted in a sound sector that emulates the original sounds as if they were processed directly by the PlayStation Sound Processing Unit (SPU).

For now, neither of the two companies seems to have moved in this direction, but the situation will need to be monitored in the coming days. In any case, Lilith Walther deserves all the applause in the world for what she managed to achieve in just 13 months and then distribute it for free to everyone.