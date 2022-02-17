32 million in personalized medicine

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant.

The government has given the green light to the Biotechnology Complementary Plan, a new strategy aimed at enhancing personalized medicine. The Ministry of Science and Innovation and five autonomous communities will jointly finance this initiative, which has a total budget of €32 million to promote new advanced therapies in the health field.

The Executive will be in charge of defraying half of the economic cost of this new plan, while the rest will be borne by the autonomous communities of Catalonia, Basque Country, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura who have joined this initiative that has been presented in Barcelona.

The aim is to explore research and development in the field of biotechnology in order to moving towards new treatments individualized. “With this project, the Government and the autonomous communities participate in the medical revolution, creating the instruments that will contribute to everyone having access to personalized precision medicine in our country”, underlined the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diane Morant.

The plan will focus on six major lines of action from different areas of knowledge. The cryo electron microscopyThe analysis of databases, the platform of drug screeningthe development of biological models for the study of therapeutic molecules, nanopharmaceuticalsadvanced techniques for therapies or surgical training and medical robotics are some of the key points.



The Biotechnology Plan will complement PERTE

The Government has explained that the project will be integrated within the PERTE for State-of-the-Art Health, the plan aimed at reactivating investment in the sector after the coronavirus crisis. This initiative will have a public investment of 982 million euros and hope to capture others 487 million from the private sector.

Biotechnology is one of the eight complementary plans that will reinforce the PERTE. In total they will be mobilized for different areas €444.7 million from public administrations, of which the 64% It will be borne by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the remaining 36% will be provided by the autonomous communities.

The Executive wants to reinforce its co-governance strategy with the autonomies, before the approval of the reform of the Science, Technology and Innovation Law which will incorporate new scientific-technical coordination mechanisms between administrations to improve the effectiveness of joint plans.