$320,000 watch stolen from Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc suffered the theft of a watch whose value is estimated at 320 thousand dollars. The driver of the Ferrari Formula 1 team was in the city of Viareggio when the object of the luxury Richard Mille brand was stolen.

AFP via Getty Images

The above was reported by the portal specialized in motor sports Autosport, where the robbery that took place last Monday is described.

The Monegasque driver, details the report, was around 10 p.m. on Via Salvatori with a group of friends, including his personal trainer Andrea Ferrari, when he was recognized by a group of fans who stopped him to take photos and ask for autographs

On the dimly lit street, the crowd grew and a person took the opportunity to remove the Richard Mille RM67 ‘Leclerc’ Swiss watch from Charles Leclerc’s wrist without him noticing.

Once the theft was noticed, Leclerc informed the police, while Andrea Ferrari, a native of Viareggio, posted a story on his Instagram account complaining about the lack of public light in that area.

Follow the Formula 1 action with races, practice sessions and qualifying live on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN family of channels. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix April 22-24

• Practice 1: 7:30 am ET | Qualifier: 11 a.m. ET

• Practice 2: 6:30 am ET | Sprint: 10:30 a.m. ET

• Race: Sunday, April 24, 9 am ET

“Via Salvatori has been completely dark for months. We’ve been reporting it for months. Well, last night in Via Salvatori, we were robbed. Do you plan to fix the lamps sooner or later? I’m asking for a friend.”

In 2021, fellow Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was robbed at the European Championship final at Wembley, where another Richard Mille watch was taken from him.