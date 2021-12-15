Business

$ 33.5 billion in ETH ‘trapped’ in Ethereum’s largest smart contract

Ethereum’s largest smart contract contains 8,641,954 Ether (ETH), equivalent to $ 33.5 billion, which cannot be sent or spent.

A user on Twitter highlighted the Beacon Chain smart contract, calling it the largest ever on Ethereum with billions of dollars in ETH “trapped” inside.

“8,641,954 ETH ($ 32 billion) trapped in Ethereum’s largest smart contract cannot be sent or spent. They will require a hard fork not yet scheduled or specified. The timing and terms of the hard fork are still unknown. “

The smart contract in question is the Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain staking contract launched in November 2020, and the contained funds cannot be spent without a hard fork.

The Beacon Chain staking smart contract
The Beacon Chain staking smart contract. Source: Etherscan

What makes it even more astounding is the fact that the terms of the hard fork have not yet been determined, and the people who deposited their ETH into the contract were well aware of this. The conditions of the hard fork could be decided when the Beacon Chain merges with the Ethereum mainnet.

The Beacon Chain is the crucial first step in Ethereum’s transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. To become an Eth2 validator, a user must stake a minimum of 32 ETH. Hence, the $ 33.5 billion in ETH within the Beacon Chain smart contract shows significant demand and trust in Eth2.

In early December, Ethereum developers invited community members to test the PoS-based Eth2 merger. The testing period was divided into three phases, dedicated to non-technical users, developers with limited blockchain experience and experienced blockchain developers.

The merger of the Beacon Chain with the Ethereum mainnet will complete the transition to Eth2 over PoS. The dedicated page on the official Ethereum.org website suggests that the merger will be completed between Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

