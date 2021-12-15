News

$ 33.5 billion in ETH ‘trapped’ in Ethereum’s largest smart contract

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Ethereum’s largest smart contract contains 8,641,954 Ether (ETH), equivalent to $ 33.5 billion, which cannot be sent or spent.

A user on Twitter highlighted the Beacon Chain smart contract, calling it the largest ever on Ethereum with billions of dollars in ETH “trapped” inside.

“8,641,954 ETH ($ 32 billion) trapped in Ethereum’s largest smart contract cannot be sent or spent. They will require a hard fork not yet scheduled or specified. The timing and terms of the hard fork are still unknown. “

The smart contract in question is the Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain staking contract launched in November 2020, and the contained funds cannot be spent without a hard fork.

The Beacon Chain staking smart contract
The Beacon Chain staking smart contract. Source: Etherscan

What makes it even more astounding is the fact that the terms of the hard fork have not yet been determined, and the people who deposited their ETH into the contract were well aware of this. The conditions of the hard fork could be decided when the Beacon Chain merges with the Ethereum mainnet.

The Beacon Chain is the crucial first step in Ethereum’s transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. To become an Eth2 validator, a user must stake a minimum of 32 ETH. Hence, the $ 33.5 billion in ETH within the Beacon Chain smart contract shows significant demand and trust in Eth2.

In early December, Ethereum developers invited community members to test the PoS-based Eth2 merger. The testing period was divided into three phases, dedicated to non-technical users, developers with limited blockchain experience and experienced blockchain developers.

The merger of the Beacon Chain with the Ethereum mainnet will complete the transition to Eth2 over PoS. The dedicated page on the official Ethereum.org website suggests that the merger will be completed between Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sting, Shape of My Heart: the meaning of the song

October 2, 2021

Hugh Jackman: Moved by Viral TikTok of Dementia Grandfather Watching The Greatest Showman (VIDEO)

September 1, 2021

Marvel: Jamie Dornan met Kevin Feige, but doesn’t know for what role

4 weeks ago

video game based on the film announced

October 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button