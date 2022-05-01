Share

These are the 33 key aspects of a low-end smartphone, a mid-range smartphone and a high-end smartphone that you should assess before buying it.

Buy a new mobile It’s not a simple task at allsince the catalog of smartphones that we have available is really wide, especially if we have a more or less flexible budget.

For this reason, below, we will detail the 33 things you have to look at, yes or yes, before buying a new mobile. To make it easier for you to know what aspects you should take into account before carrying out this task, we have divided this list into three sections, each of which corresponds to a range of terminals.

Things you should keep in mind before buying an entry-level mobile

If you are thinking of buying a cheap mobile, for less than 200 euros, you must take into account a series of key characteristics that this device must have so that it can be considered a good buy.

The aspects to assess before buying an entry-level mobile are the following:

Full HD+ resolution screen

4 GB of RAM minimum

64 GB of internal storage minimum

A processor that is not older than 2021 such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 680 or the MediaTek Dimensity 700, Helio G95 and Helio G96

Main camera of at least 48 MP

Battery of at least 4,000 mAh

Fast charging of at least 18W so that it can be fully charged in about 2 hours

fingerprint sensor

headphone jack

USB-C charging connector

Things to keep in mind before buying a mid-range mobile

In the event that you are considering buying a mid-range terminal, the things you have to look at in those types of devices are the following:

AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 hertz refresh rate, at least

6 GB of RAM memory minimum

128 GB of internal memory minimum

A current processor such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 765G and 778G or the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1200

5G connectivity

NFC

Main camera of at least 64 MP

A wide angle camera

Battery of at least 4,500 mAh

Fast charging of at least 33W so that it can be fully charged in less than an hour

On-screen fingerprint sensor

Things to keep in mind before buying a high-end mobile

Finally, before launching to buy a high-end smartphone, you must make sure that it has all of the above and also with as many of the following characteristics as possible:

Screen with 120 Hz refresh

At least 8 GB of RAM

At least 256 GB of internal storage

A high-end processor such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 888+ and 8 Gen 1 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Fast charging of at least 45W, so that it can be fully charged in half an hour or less

wireless charging

telephoto camera

4K video recording

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

Video recording stabilization

optical zoom

autofocus

