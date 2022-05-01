33 things you have to look at
These are the 33 key aspects of a low-end smartphone, a mid-range smartphone and a high-end smartphone that you should assess before buying it.
Buy a new mobile It’s not a simple task at allsince the catalog of smartphones that we have available is really wide, especially if we have a more or less flexible budget.
For this reason, below, we will detail the 33 things you have to look at, yes or yes, before buying a new mobile. To make it easier for you to know what aspects you should take into account before carrying out this task, we have divided this list into three sections, each of which corresponds to a range of terminals.
Things you should keep in mind before buying an entry-level mobile
If you are thinking of buying a cheap mobile, for less than 200 euros, you must take into account a series of key characteristics that this device must have so that it can be considered a good buy.
The aspects to assess before buying an entry-level mobile are the following:
- Full HD+ resolution screen
- 4 GB of RAM minimum
- 64 GB of internal storage minimum
- A processor that is not older than 2021 such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 680 or the MediaTek Dimensity 700, Helio G95 and Helio G96
- Main camera of at least 48 MP
- Battery of at least 4,000 mAh
- Fast charging of at least 18W so that it can be fully charged in about 2 hours
- fingerprint sensor
- headphone jack
- USB-C charging connector
Things to keep in mind before buying a mid-range mobile
In the event that you are considering buying a mid-range terminal, the things you have to look at in those types of devices are the following:
- AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and 90 hertz refresh rate, at least
- 6 GB of RAM memory minimum
- 128 GB of internal memory minimum
- A current processor such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 765G and 778G or the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1200
- 5G connectivity
- NFC
- Main camera of at least 64 MP
- A wide angle camera
- Battery of at least 4,500 mAh
- Fast charging of at least 33W so that it can be fully charged in less than an hour
- On-screen fingerprint sensor
Things to keep in mind before buying a high-end mobile
Finally, before launching to buy a high-end smartphone, you must make sure that it has all of the above and also with as many of the following characteristics as possible:
- Screen with 120 Hz refresh
- At least 8 GB of RAM
- At least 256 GB of internal storage
- A high-end processor such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 888+ and 8 Gen 1 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Fast charging of at least 45W, so that it can be fully charged in half an hour or less
- wireless charging
- telephoto camera
- 4K video recording
- Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
- Video recording stabilization
- optical zoom
- autofocus
