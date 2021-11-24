33-year-old arrested in a gym

They would have landed three shots in a single evening, two in the city and a Terrasini, but one of them was followed into a gym where he had tried to take refuge. The carabinieri arrested a 33-year-old man, resident of Zen, on charges of aggravated robbery. Investigations underway to trace the identity of the two accomplices who would have lost their tracks in the area of ​​Tommaso Natale.

Three businesses were targeted by criminals: the Mabù perfumery in viale Strasburgo, the La Malfa 14 shop in via Ugo la Malfa and a Conad supermarket in Terrasini. The three episodes were reported by the victims who called 112 and asked for the intervention of the police. Right after the coup in the province, the carabinieri followed them to the Tommaso Natale area.

Two of the three robbers managed to escape while the third, the 33-year-old, walked into a gym, changed and started working with tools. The Arma soldiers – who had analyzed the images of the video surveillance cameras – recognized him, arrested him and locked him in a Pagliarelli cell awaiting the validation hearing in front of the investigating judge.

After the first arrest, the carabinieri continued the search for the accomplices who, armed with guns, attacked the three businesses. The car that the gang allegedly used was also seized in the Tommaso Natale area and in which a large part of the stolen goods stolen from the perfumery was found. The spoils of the three robberies have yet to be quantified.