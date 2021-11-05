33-year-old dies when he falls off a cliff for a selfie

They die every year in our country minimum 50 people for the simple fact of wanting to take a selfie in extreme conditions and places. According to research 89% of the people who die are young people between 10 and 29 years old.

And there are many examples that could be given, which we read on an almost daily basis.

But this problem exists all over the world and one of the latest cases related to this crazy mania – to take extreme selfies – has happened in Belgium, where a 33-year-old woman fell 30 meters off a cliff after posing to take a selfie.

Zoe Snoeks, this is the woman’s name, was located near the village of Nadrin (in Wallonia) and is plunged into the river Ourthe. This according to what was reported by ministerial sources. The woman’s body was recovered by a team of rescuers made up of police, firefighters and divers.

There donna was married since 2012 to Joeri Janssen, who explained how that was their first vacation since the start of the pandemic: “It was our little vacation, in which we wanted cross Europe with our camper and take beautiful photos“.

On Tuesday the couple went to Nadrin as the last stop on their journey before returning home, but sadly that vacation turned into a misfortune because of a selfie.

“When I turned around …”: the dramatic story of her husband

His wife told him to watch out for their dogs while taking pictures on the cliff: “I turned to the dogs and told them to wait. When I turned around Zoe was gone. It must have happened in less than five seconds“.

Joeri Janssen admits that he didn’t hear any noise or scream but that later – when he started calling the woman by name – he realized that there was nothing more for her to do.

Once he managed to alert the rescue teams, they went do your utmost to find the woman’s body.

When they found Zoe’s body, her husband unlocked her cell phone and saw that before he died, his wife had taken a selfie right on the edge of the cliff.