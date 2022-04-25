33 YEARS AFTER THE MIJANGOS CASE – Plaza de Armas

Claudia killed her three children in her home in Querétaro and was released in 2019 after serving 30 years of psychiatric internment.

Today, Sunday, marks the 33rd anniversary of the worst family tragedy that occurred in Querétaro, when Claudia Mijangos Arzac, a 30-year-old young mother, killed her three children: Claudia María, 11, Ana Belén, 9, Alfredo Antonio, 6, all with the surnames Castaños Mijangos. The events occurred in the early hours of April 24, 1989, in the house at Hacienda Vegil 408, Jardines de la Hacienda, and were reported to the police by a friend whom he had called late at night.

That morning she was transferred to an isolated area of ​​the Social Security Clinic, where she was interrogated by the then director of Process Control of the State Attorney General’s Office, Magdalena Ramírez González, and the agent of the Public Ministry, Sara Feregrino Feregrino.

The filicide did not remember anything.

“My children are fine, what do you worry about?” he would have responded when asked about them. However, he said that on the night of the events he heard voices telling him that Mazatlán (his hometown) had disappeared and that all of Querétaro was spirit.

Later, before Judge Arturo González de Cosío, today a retired magistrate, she stated that she did not remember anything, because for her her memory was that the children went to bed at night, each one in their own bed, and they all woke up together in the main bedroom. “When I saw them in my bed it was already morning, I remember they knocked on the door, which I opened, but I fell asleep again. I felt like the world was going to end.”

Beyond Claudia’s problems with her husband Alfredo Castaños Gutiérrez, from whom she was separated, and the alleged infatuation with a priest, Dr. Alejandro Obregón Álvarez (+) determined in his expert opinion the brain injury of the accused as a possible origin of the triple filicide. The detected psychopathy was then described as incurable.

Mijangos, a catechism teacher at Fray Luis de León and a merchant at Pasaje de la Llata, was not the owner of her actions, as judge González de Cosío determined months later by declaring her incompetent and ordering a 30-year internment, equivalent to the sentence maximum of then or less if the medical science found a cure for his problem.