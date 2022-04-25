33 years of the Mijangos case – Plaza de Armas

This Sunday they were fulfilled 33 years since the worst family tragedy that occurred in Querétaro, when Claudia Mijangos Arzac, a young 30-year-old mother, killed her three children: Claudia María, 11, Ana Belén, 9, Alfredo Antonio, 6, all with the surnames Mijango Chestnuts. The events occurred in the early hours of April 24, 1989, in the house at Hacienda Vegil 408, Jardines de la Hacienda, and were reported to the police by a friend whom she had called late at night.

That morning she was transferred to an isolated area of ​​the Social Security Clinic, where she was interrogated by the then director of Process Control of the State Attorney General’s Office, Magdalena Ramírez González, and the agent of the Public Ministry, Sara Feregrino Feregrino.

The filicide did not remember anything.

“My children are fine, what do you worry about?” he would have responded when asked about them. However, he said that on the night of the events he heard voices telling him that Mazatlán (his hometown) had disappeared and that all of Querétaro was spirit.

Later, before Judge Arturo González de Cosío, today a retired magistrate, she stated that she did not remember anything, because for her her memory was that the children went to bed at night, each one in their own bed, and they all woke up together in the main bedroom. “When I saw them in my bed it was already morning, I remember they knocked on the door, which I opened, but I fell asleep again. I felt like the world was going to end.”

Beyond Claudia’s problems with her husband Alfredo Castaños Gutiérrez, from whom she was separated, and the alleged infatuation with a priest, Dr. Alejandro Obregón Álvarez (+) determined in his expert opinion the brain injury of the accused as a possible origin of the triple filicide. The detected psychopathy was then described as incurable.

Mijangos, a catechism teacher at Fray Luis de León and a merchant at Pasaje de la Llata, was not the owner of her actions, as judge González de Cosío determined months later by declaring her incompetent and ordering a 30-year internment, equivalent to the sentence maximum of then or less if the medical science found a cure for his problem.

The first assumption occurred and Claudia was released and handed over to her relatives three years ago, at the gates of the psychiatric annex located in the Women’s Center for Social Readaptation of Tepepan, in Mexico City.

To recapitulate: On the morning of April 24, 1989, Claudia Mijangos stabbed her three children to death: Four days later, on April 28, 1989, at 1:00 p.m., a criminal action was brought against Claudia Mijangos Arzac, when his responsibility in the aggravated homicide of his three children was fully accredited.

The chemical tests carried out by experts from the State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that she had been the author of the triple homicide, as was proven in process 224/89, from which certainties and numerous horror stories and legends have derived.

Based on these and other studies, the judge declared her incompetent and ordered her internment for 30 years in a specialized institution. Not having her in Querétaro, as of January 23, 1992, she was transferred from the Cereso de San José el Alto to the psychiatric area of ​​the Tepepan women’s prison in Mexico City, at the request of defense attorneys Julio Esponda and Miguel Alcocer.

From there to here a thousand stories have been invented about the Mijangos Case. Including those told on ghost TV shows or on a Discovery Channel series in which a longtime colleague said that Claudia’s house is a tourist attraction, like Los Arcos.

Despicable books were written too. In one, the legend was spread that Claudia had already been released from prison, she had married and killed her new husband in Irapuato. False of all falsehood.

In Monterrey, Nuevo León, a play about the case was premiered and there is even a Facebook site in his name, with hundreds of followers, in which the facts and his person are discussed. Crazy.

In 2019, when the triple filicide was about to be released, the former president of the Superior Court of Justice of Querétaro, Carlos Septién Olivares, told us: “Claudia has not been healed and the wounds caused by the Mijangos Case in the social sphere of Querétaro, They haven’t healed either.”

Today Claudia remains in the custody of her family, not knowing if she is in the country’s capital or in Sinaloa, and the house at Hacienda Vegil 408, where the events occurred, remains abandoned. Some time ago the Municipality boarded up the doors to stop the access of vagrants and the performance of rites inside, to close the worst family drama that occurred in Querétaro.

