330 centers available to offer primary care to victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

Primary Health Centers are non-profit, community-based corporations that provide primary and preventive health care.

Care centers and their location in Puerto Rico. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

Given the current moment that Puerto Rico is experiencing and in the face of the health contingencies left by the passage of Hurricane Fiona through the Island, there are several organizations that join in the provision of health services to attend to all the victims as a result of this atmospheric event.

The Puerto Rico Primary Health Association (ASPPR) has been providing support to vulnerable communities for years and, at times when a tragedy touches the Island, they are actively present to strengthen, in an integrated manner, provide access and improve the quality of life of the populations through theCenters 330´.

How many are there and where can I find them?

The Centers 330include 21 Emergency Rooms/Urgencies located in 20 municipalities of the Island, where they offer services to the entire population with special attention to people who do not have medical insurance or whose health insurance is limited (that is, they do not cover preventive services and primary), even more so, in emergency situations such as the impact of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

Similarly, to special populationssuch as:

They are available for those affected by Fiona at:

Barceloneta – Atlantic Medical Center.

Camuy: Camuy Health Services.

Arroyo: Family Health Center Dr. Julio Palmieri Ferri Inc.

Patillas: Patillas Primary Health Services Center.

Lares: Integrated Centers of Health Services of Lares and Quebradillas.

Loíza: Comprehensive Health Council of Loiza.

Caguas: SANOS Corporation.

Corner: Costa Salud Community Health Centers.

The Stones: COSSMA.

Florida: Florida Medical Plaza.

Castañer/Lares: Castañer General Hospital.

Ponce Playa and Peñuelas: Med Center.

Morovis: Morovis Community Health Center.

Gurabo and Trujillo Alto: NeoMed Center, Inc.

Ciales: PryMed.

Orocovi, Barranquitas, Naranjito and Toa Alta: Integral Health in the Mountain – SIM.

330 Health Centers remove common obstacles

Serving communities that face financial, geographic, and cultural barriers, setting them apart from most private providers and medical offices, these Health centers:

Located in high-need areas identified by the federal government as having high poverty, higher than average infant mortality, and physician shortages

Which are currently available to all residents, regardless of health insurance, and provide free or low-cost care based on ability to pay.

They offer services that assist in access to health care, such as transportation, case management, health education, and home visits.

Adjusting their services to fit the needs and priorities of their communities by delivering services in a culturally appropriate environment.

Source consulted: ASPPR.