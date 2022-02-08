333 registered for Olympic gold

An Olympic gold that drives 333 members crazy. There are many curling players in Italy regularly registered. The exploit of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, triumphs at the Beijing 2022 Olympics in the mixed doubles, in light of these numbers is a sporting miracle. “The gold of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner was beyond the reach of any rosy forecast. They came from a fifth place in the qualifiers for the Olympics, so the conditions were there, but such a striking result is of historical, world-wide value: to win all the matches of the tournament was and is unthinkable “, Alessandro Zisa, one of the veterans of the national curling team, told Adnkronos. “They played all the games in total control, when they were in difficulty they managed to recover and they won in all cases, easy or difficult.”

“In Italy we are 333 registered, for us this is a small miracle: we have ridiculous numbers in comparison to the others. And consequent budget, plus Stefania is a girl who has been playing with me for 12 years but she made the order until the other day. , he had to combine work, family and sport “. What was also striking was the composure of the athletes in celebrating a historic gold medal, and the first Olympic medal in the discipline for Italy, unlike other sports: “I would say that their exultation was equal to how they played: always under control. They never got out and won. But I’m sure as soon as they went into the corridors they burst into tears. ”