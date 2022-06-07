34 years old, he had worked with The Weeknd and Drake
American rapper Trouble died on Sunday June 5, 2022. Targeted by gunfire, the 34-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries in hospital in Georgia, United States.
The continuation under this advertisement
Known in the middle of the American rap, Trouble passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Around 3 a.m., Mariel Semonte Orr, whose real name was only 34, was targeted by gunfire in the city of Conyers, near Atlanta in the State of Georgia, where he was from. Lying on the ground when help arrived, he was quickly taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His record label, Def Jam, confirmed the rapper’s death via a post on Instagram: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. Rest in peace“, he wrote.
Suspect arrested by police
Our colleagues from South West report the Rockdale police account, explaining that Trouble was visiting a woman in Conyers when he was opened fire on. The man suspected of being the author of the shooting was arrested by the police in the process. The latter would have declared not to know the rapper but to be in conflict with the woman who accompanied him. The death of the young man comes as the world of American rap has already been bereaved by several disappearances under the same conditions in recent years. Last November, Young Dolph was shot and killed, just like Pop Smoke in 2020 or even XXXTentacion two years earlier.
Collaborations with Drake and The Weeknd
Trouble made his rap debut over 10 years ago with the mixtape December 17th. His biggest hit remains Bussin, whose remix with Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame and Trae tha Truth has amassed nearly 6 million views on YouTube. He had in particular had the chance to see one of his albums, Edgewood, produced by the very famous Mike Will Made It and had collaborated, for some of the titles of this disc, with very big names like drake on the piece bring it backor the Canadian The Weeknd on Come Thru.