343 Industries has at least one other Halo game in development, according to Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

According to Windows Central reporter Jez Corden, 343 Industries has at least one other Halo in development, in addition to Halo Infinite. Unfortunately, he did not provide details, remaining very vague. Probably he does not even know the nature of the game or that the latter is still in the initial stages of processing.

Corden, known for being familiar with Xbox and, more generally, Microsoft, touched on the subject during The Xbox Two podcast, which he leads together with Rand at Thor 19. Of course, the information must be taken with due consideration. cautions, because there is no confirmation in this regard by 343 Industries or Microsoft. However, it wouldn’t be too strange for such a large studio to be working on multiple projects at the same time.

For the rest, we remind you that Halo Infinite entered the gold phase yesterday, after the first trials of the single player campaign emerged in the last few hours, some enthusiastic about the quality of the game, including ours, in which Francesco Serino wrote:

The Halo Infinite campaign is proving to be revolutionary in the right place, as well as being graphically improved quite substantially. We do not yet know if the open world structure will be able to withstand the vision of the developers until the end, but the beginning bodes well. For the uninitiated, the Halo Infinite campaign will arrive on December 8 and will be downloadable at a price of 59.99 euros within the same client used for multiplayer and already available on Xbox and PC consoles. Of course it will be available at no additional cost to Game Pass subscribers.