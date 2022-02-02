343 Industries is not ready to talk about the seasons, the co-op and the Forge – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite is an evolving game and the development team will have to talk about various details for both the campaign mode and the multiplayer, but the team is not ready – reveals 343 Industries – to talk about the seasonal roadmap, the co-op and the Forge.

Precisely, Joseph Staten – Head of Creative at Halo Infinite – tweeted: “Hey folks, in November we said there would be an update for Halo Infinite regarding our seasonal roadmap, co-op and the Forge in January. We need more time to get there. finalize our plans so that we share information you can rely on. This work is my number one priority, and we will update you as soon as possible. ”

Currently, we know that 343 Industries plans to release season 2 of Halo Infinite in May and also includes the co-op mode of the campaign. Following, there will be the Forge and Season 3, in the summer. All this, however, is not definitive and certain and there are many details that could vary for many reasons.

At the very least, the campaign can be played solo without any problems. Even Elon Musk liked the Campaign: here are the reactions on Twitter.