343 Industries responded promptly to all the criticisms received last year – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite it has been reviewed with very positive reviews. The single player campaign was defined as excellent by most of the reviewers, multiplayer was considered among the best of the online titles of 2021, a progression system apart (which is still under review) and, overall, the operation can evaluate itself as fully successful, which is no small feat considering rumors, controversies and postponements that have accompanied the development of the game. 343 Industries seems to have answered in a timely manner to all the criticisms received, improving the game technically and making a clean and refined product arrive on the market, a rarity these days (net of some bugs, which still escapes even the best).

As many reviews, including ours, point out, the Halo Infinite single player campaign certainly has room for improvement, but the fact remains that it is an experience to do, especially in a period of not-so-exceptional releases for first-person shooters. triple A, between the subdued campaign of Call of Duty: Vanguard and the many problems of Battlefield 2042.

Honestly, one wonders what would have become of Halo Infinite if it had been released at the end of 2020 as originally planned. Surely it would have been worse from a technical point of view, but we believe that the gameplay would have been very similar, also because in a year you can improve the graphics performance, but you certainly cannot revolutionize all game systems. In short, raging on Halo for how it looked certainly did him good from more than one point of view, but we think it would have been a very fun game, as it turned out to be, just to put an end to this story.

For the rest, it should be emphasized that Microsoft has closed 2021 in a big way, as many predicted, by placing on the market another title of very high quality, after Age of Empires IV and Forza Horizon 5. In short, Xbox and PC users do not they can really complain about this closing of the year.

