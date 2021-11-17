343i could change the progression system of the Battle Pass – Nerd4.life

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite is available on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in the form of a public beta, allowing players to jump right into the fray as they await the game’s official release. Net of the many qualities of multiplayer, a considerable number of users are complaining about the Battle Pass progression rate of Season 1. In this regard, 343 Industries states that in the future it could make changes in this regard and therefore speed up or revise the system linked to obtaining XP.

Unlike many other games that implement Battle Passes, those of Halo Infinite do not have a deadline, which means that they can be completed at any time and in complete tranquility. However, according to many players, it takes forever to complete the Season 1 game. The main reason is the way you can earn XP in Infinite multiplayer: completing matches, regardless of winning or losing, does not allows you to earn XP, which can be obtained mainly by completing the daily and weekly challenges. Complaints about it, such as this post on Reddit, have been numerous.

A few hours ago the community manager Briad Jarradrd spoke on Twitter stating that the developers are collecting data and evaluating the progression of the Battle Pass, thus suggesting possible changes in this sense in the near future.

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite is basically still in beta and we are still weeks away from the official launch of the game, so it is only natural that there are still some aspects of the multiplayer experience to be adjusted or recalibrated.

Halo Infinite will be available in stores on December 8th. Still on the subject of multiplayer, 343 Industries has announced that it has postponed Season 2 and extended season 1 to six months. The co-op campaign and the Forge could also suffer delays compared to the initial plans.