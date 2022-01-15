343i will reduce the prices of the multiplayer Shop from next week – Nerd4.life

Next week 343 Industries will begin making changes to the Shop of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. Among the most important changes, there will be a lowering of the prices of the objects for customizing virtual avatars.

The changes were announced on Twitter by Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, who promises a “price cut across the board” starting Tuesday, January 18. Furthermore some items will be sold separately and not just within specific bundles. These changes were made after carefully evaluating the feedback received from players since the launch of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.

“We’ve been closely monitoring discussions about the store, bundles and pricing since launch,” Hook said. “Using data and community feedback, we will begin to change the way we bundle and price items in Halo Infinite – it’s all going to start next week.”

“Starting Tuesday (January 18), the Store experience will change from week to week. We are focusing on lowering prices across the board, providing more value to our bundles, selling individual items out of bundles, and even more.”

Hook adds that the developers of 343 Industries will continue to try new solutions for the duration of Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer, reminding us among other things that the new Cyber ​​Showdown event will begin next week.

Among the news coming in the next few days there is also an update for the Big Team Battle mode and changes to counter the cheaters.