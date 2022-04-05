$34M in Crypto Seized in Florida Fraud Case

The Federal District Attorney for the southern district of Florida seized some 34 million dollars in cryptocurrencies from a resident of the city of Parkland who hacked online accounts of popular platforms such as HBO, Netflix and Uber to later sell the information, the Department of US justice.

This is one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures made in the United States in a case linked to illegal activity on the so-called dark web, the agency said in a statement.

According to the complaint, law enforcement officials identified a South Florida resident who was “earning millions through the use of an online alias” under which he made more than 100,000 sales of illicit items and “hacked account information.” online in several of the world’s largest dark web marketplaces.”

The suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, sold the hacked account information online to services such as HBO, Netflix and Uber, among others, and accessed the dark web using TOR, a private and anonymous communications network that never allows reveal the data of the users who use it.

This person used illegal dark web money transfer services to launder one cryptocurrency for another, a technique called “chain hopping,” in violation of federal money laundering statutes.

The objective of this type of cryptocurrency operation or transaction is to “hide the original source of the funds,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

This seizure is the result of “Operation TORnado”, a joint investigation arising from the ongoing efforts of the OCDETF, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The primary mission of the OCDETF program is to “identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug traffickers, money launderers, and other transnational criminal organizations.”

This story was originally published on April 5, 2022 6:10 a.m.