Entertainment

35 Celebrities at the beginning of their careers and now

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

RIP back to the days of Oscar Isaac wearing a fedora.

1.

Ricky Martin in the 80s:

Bolivar Arellano/WireImage/Getty Images

Ricky Martin now:

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

two.

Peter Pascal in 2005:

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Peter Pascal now:

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

3.

Shakira in 1999:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Four.

Cardi B in 2016:

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

5.

J Balvin in 2012:

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

J Balvin now:

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

6.

Jennifer Lopez in 1992:

Jennifer Lopez now:

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

7.

Eiza Gonzalez in 2008:

Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez now:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

8.

Pitbull in 2004:

Orlando Garcia/Getty Images

pitbull now:

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation

9.

Ariana DeBose in 2006:

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose now:

Doug Peters – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

10.

Maluma in 2013:

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

eleven.

Tessa Thompson in 2005:

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson now:

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Salma Hayek now:

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

13.

Aubrey Plaza in 2009:

Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza now:

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

14.

Oscar Isaac in 2005:

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac now:

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

fifteen.

Sofia Vergara in 1999:

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara now:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

16.

Becky G in 2012:

Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky G now:

UniqueNicole/Getty Images

17.

Rosario Dawson in 1998:

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson now:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

18.

Alejandro Fernandez in 1998:

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Alejandro Fernandez now:

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

19.

Mariah Carey in 1992:

Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images

twenty.

Rosie Perez in 1987:

Soul Train / Soul Train via Getty Images

Rosie Perez now:

Doug Peters – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

twenty-one.

John Leguizamo in 1986:

Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

John Leguizamo now:

Arthur Holmes/Getty Images

22.

Edward James Olmos in the early 1980s:

Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Edward James Olmos now:

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

23.

Gina Torres in 2001:

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Gina Torres now:

Jc Olivera / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

24.

Adrienne Eliza Houghton in 2000:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Adrienne Eliza Houghton now:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CUYANA

25.

Rita Moreno in 1956:

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Rita Moreno now:

David Livingston/Getty Images

26.

Danny Trejo in 1997:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Danny Trejo now:

David Livingston/Getty Images

27.

Stephanie Beatrice in 2009:

Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Stephanie Beatrice now:

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

28.

America Ferrera in 2002:

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

America Ferrera now:

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

29.

Michelle Rodriguez in 2000:

Michelle Rodriguez now:

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

30.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2007:

Mychal Watts/WireImage/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda now:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

31.

Andy Garcia in 1988:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Andy Garcia now:

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

32.

Wilson Cruz in 1994:

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

33.

Mario Lopez in the late 1980s:

Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mario López now:

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

3. 4.

Zoe Saldana in 2000:

Rj Capak/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana now:

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for RCGD Global

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt has a brick empire

6 mins ago

This disgusting confidence of Kim Kardashian annoys internet users

7 mins ago

The Big Questions the Obi Wan Kenobi Series Must Answer

16 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge promise at Manchester United, Real Madrid want to steal a star from Bayern Munich

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button