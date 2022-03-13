35 dead after Russian attack on a military facility in Ukraine

Corridors and tunnels are part of the underground shelters in Ukraine 0:48

(CNN) — Russia expanded its offensive into western Ukraine on Sunday, firing missiles near the city of Lviv and hitting a large military base near the Polish border, killing dozens of people, the local governor said.

As the invasion enters its third week, Lviv has largely been spared Russia’s relentless bombardment. Instead, the picturesque town has become ground zero for displaced Ukrainians. Hundreds of thousands of them have flooded the city in search of relative safety, many using it as a staging point before heading to the Polish border some 70 kilometers away.

But as Russia’s war inched toward the cultural hub Sunday, a CNN crew on the ground heard multiple explosions shortly before 6 a.m. local time near the city. .

Russia fired more than 30 missiles at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC), located between Lviv and the Polish border, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, said in a statement. a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Local authorities say 35 people were killed and 134 wounded at the military base, in what Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov described as a “terrorist attack” against peace and security “near the border between the EU and NATO.

The IPSC has conducted training exercises with Western military personnel, including from the United States. Last fall, it conducted the Rapid Trident military exercise, a Ukrainian-American multinational military exercise, according to the official website of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia’s air offensive also fell on densely populated areas. Nine people were killed in a Russian shelling in Mykolaiv on Sunday, local officials said. The strategic southern city has withstood Russian occupation and prevented an apparent push towards the main port of Odessa to the west. Reports from the area say there was heavy shelling north of the city around Bashtanka.

The missiles also destroyed an airport in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk, according to local authorities. The northern city of Chernihiv was attacked for the third night in a row, hitting a high-rise building, regional chief Vyacheslav Chaus said.

This is how residents of Lviv arm themselves to fight against Russia 3:48

“One person died, two were rescued,” he said on his Telegram channel, adding that in the last 24 hours there were 10 fires in the city and three people died.

South of Chernihiv, on the main route to the capital Kyiv, a mother and child were killed in shelling near Brovary.

The FC Shakhtar football club said Dmytro Yevdochenko, a promising teenage footballer, and his mother “died as a result of shelling by Russian troops”.

In the eastern Luhansk region, much of which is now occupied by Russian forces, the head of the regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, said there had been “massive shelling” of several cities, including Kreminna and Rubizhne, preventing buses with civilians left.

Russian troops are also closing in on Kyiv. Most of the Russian ground forces are located about 25 kilometers from the center of the Ukrainian capital, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

Images circulating online and verified by CNN show the extensive damage caused by Russian airstrikes on apartment complexes, schools and a medical center in Makariv, a town 30 miles west of Kyiv.

In eastern Ukraine, an airstrike late on Saturday damaged the historic Holy Dormition Sviatogirsk Lavra, an Orthodox monastery in the Donetsk Oblast region, Ukraine’s parliament said on its official Telegram account. There are 520 refugees living in the monastery, including 200 children, and about 10,000 refugees and locals in the city of Sviatogirsk, according to the statement.

The explosion occurred near the monastery, near a bridge connecting the left and right banks of the Siverskyi Donets River.

Russia’s assault has spurred calls for the West to step up efforts to help defend itself. The United States and other NATO allies have so far supported Ukraine’s resistance by supplying high-tech military equipment and weapons, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

But in comments on Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised the risk of further escalation with NATO powers and warned that Russia will treat arms shipments to Ukraine as “legitimate targets” for military action. , according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Heavy fighting continued on Sunday, with Britain’s Defense Ministry saying Russia was trying to “envelop” Ukrainian forces in the east of the country as it pushed west from Crimea towards Odessa.

“They have to keep doing more”

As the devastation mounts, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has become more vocal in his calls for more help and protection from NATO, even as the bloc remains adamant that it will not send ground troops or establish a buffer zone. air exclusion over the country.

“The evil that deliberately attacks peaceful cities and ambulance vans and blows up hospitals will not stop in a single country if it has the strength to go forward,” Zelensky, who has become the voice of the resistance, said in a speech this week. Saturday.

“I continue to reiterate to our allies and friends abroad that they must continue to do more for our country, for the Ukrainians and Ukraine. Because it is not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe,” he stated.

The Russian threat to attack Western arms convoys came on the same day that US President Joe Biden increased US military support for Ukraine, approving an additional $200 million in aid and services withdrawal. defense, including military education and training for Ukraine.

A US government official said the $200 million will include “anti-armour, anti-aircraft and small arms systems in support of Ukraine’s front-line defenders facing unprovoked attack from Russia.” The addition brings the total amount of security assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States to $1.2 billion in the past year.

The Russian warning raises the risk of a direct confrontation between Moscow and a NATO country, something Western leaders have worked hard to avoid since the start of the fight, with Biden stressing Friday that the United States will not “fight in the third world war” in Ukraine.

But the path to de-escalation remains murky, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in a 75-minute phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

Macron and Scholz appealed to Putin to “move towards a diplomatic solution to the conflict,” according to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, but a French presidential source told CNN the Russian president seemed “determined to achieve his goals in Ukraine”.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Zelensky said any negotiations to end the Russian invasion “must start with a ceasefire.”

Zelensky also said in another speech that day that Ukraine’s established corridors for the evacuation of civilians have been “working,” announcing that 12,729 people were evacuated on Saturday.

