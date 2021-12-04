35 free demos from December 7, here are the details of the event – Nerd4.life

As part of The Game Awards 2021, Microsoft has announced that it will return the ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest which will make multiple Xbox demos available starting from 7 December 2021, until 21 December 2021. In total there will be well 35 demos of unreleased games.

Microsoft explains that these are not “normal game demos”. Normally the demo are of a complete product or close to release, but many of those that we will be able to try at the ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest will be dedicated to games still in full development and may therefore not be completely representative of the final product.

The demos will be removed starting December 21, 2021, so you’ll want to try them out as soon as they’re available. ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest is also an opportunity to tell developers what you think of their games after trying them: Microsoft invites players to take advantage of social media and official sites to give suggestions and feedback.

ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest

The complete list of ID @ Xbox Winter Game Fest demos will be unveiled on December 7th, but already today we have the opportunity to discover some of them:



Loot River: A roguelite action dungeon crawler that blends tense, high-difficulty combat with Tetris-style terrain-based environmental movement

Death Trash: A post-apocalyptic world filled with cosmic horrors, a mix of old-school RPGs, modern action combat and lots of freedom of action

Blacktail: Bab Yaga’s origin story in a surreal and dark Slavic world of bow and arrow fighting

The Tale of Bistun: A story-driven action adventure inspired by the 12th second tragic poem “Khosrow and Shirin”

Nobody Saves the World: Using 15 different forms, our character will have to explore dungeons and fight alone or in the company of a friend online

