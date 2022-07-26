35 short haircuts for women 2022 (sorted from classic to extreme)

Whether you are faithful to short hair or if you are thinking of giving your image a turn, you must know the haircuts that are going to destroy this season. These are the cuts that are asking for the most in 2022 the most daring women. They are comfortable, versatile and very flattering.

How do you know if short hair suits you?

Surely you have heard many women say that short hair does not favor them. Well, it’s not like that! It doesn’t matter what type of face you have, the density of your hair or the color of your hair. There is always a suitable short haircut for each type of woman, for example for the most daring. Moreover, the same haircut can (and should) adapt to the features of each woman so that they are impeccable.

On the other hand, they are very versatile, feel good and give much more play than you think. And forget that short hair is only for summer, they are also very practical in winter. Long hair often gets tangled up in coat collars and scarves and ends up breaking. With short hair you do not have to worry about this.

Short haircuts that look good on women over 50

Pixie, garçone, bixie, microbob, mullet, shullet… There are countless cute and flattering short haircuts for women, who are rocking this season. Also, good news, they favor us all! As you read it, you can cut your losses without any fear. These options They favor both young girls in their 20s and mature women over 50. The secret to achieve this is to put yourself in the hands of a good professional who knows how to understand your tastes, analyze your features and your style, and make a cut that takes into account all the variables. Playing with lengths and layers, you will find the best option for you.

What are short haircuts called?

More and more women are deciding to cut their ponytails and switch to short hair. Hence they arise new hair options that coexist with the usual trends. These are the short haircuts that have garnered more (and better) fame in recent times:

bixie. Halfway between the pixie and the bob, this short haircut it swept the 90s and now it has resurfaced with more force never. The strong points of this cut: it is comfortable, practical, versatile, rejuvenating and very easy to maintain.

Halfway between the pixie and the bob, this short haircut never. The strong points of this cut: it is comfortable, practical, versatile, rejuvenating and very easy to maintain. Pixie. Speaking of short hair, the pixie is always one of the great favorites. He is infallible. yes It adapts to all types of features and hair textures. It is enough to play with the length, the layers and the bangs -another of the great protagonists of the trends- to achieve a spectacular result.

Speaking of short hair, the pixie is always one of the great favorites. He is infallible. yes It is enough to play with the length, the layers and the bangs -another of the great protagonists of the trends- to achieve a spectacular result. Mullet. Characterized by wearing hair shorter on the top of the head and on the sides and leave the back area longer. This layered cut supports different types of bangs. The aspect of this proposal It varies according to the length and arrangement of the layers.

Characterized by wearing hair This layered cut supports different types of bangs. The aspect of this proposal Shullet. It is nothing more than the much shorter Mullet. Hence its name, which combines the English words “short” (short) + Mullet. It follows the same structure with shorter layers on top and on the sides; and longer in the back but shortens a few centimeters its length.

It is nothing more than the much shorter Mullet. Hence its name, which combines the English words “short” (short) + Mullet. but shortens a few centimeters its length. mixie. It is one of the great novelties of this year. It is a perfect option for women who decide to say goodbye to long hair and give shorter hair a chance, but without reaching the garçone style. They provide the elegance and sobriety of the pixie and the rebellion of the mullet. A perfect cocktail!

It is one of the great novelties of this year. It is a They provide the elegance and sobriety of the pixie and the rebellion of the mullet. A perfect cocktail! Nape bod. A cut slightly shorter at the nape than at the front , generating a perfect inclination to stylize the figure. It manages to visually lengthen the neck and is very feminine and sensual.

A cut , generating a perfect inclination to stylize the figure. It manages to visually lengthen the neck and is very feminine and sensual. Buzz. It is the most transgressive bet of this year. This is the name given to shaved hair. It is a radical cut that, in addition, It is worn with extreme colors to enhance its radical and carefree essence. The theory says that it favors harmonic and proportionate faces, but the truth is that it brings a lot of strength and personality to more angular faces.

Take a look at this selection of 35 short haircuts, ordered from less traditional to more extreme. Impossible not to find your style!