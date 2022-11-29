35-year-old actresses acting as mothers of 25-year-old actors: a macho vision that Hollywood continues to change | Culture | icon

“I like Emmy Rossum, but why hire a 35-year-old to play the mother of a 25-year-old? Why is she not an older actress? ”, It is one of the messages that could be read these days on social networks in reaction to the announcement that the actress from shameless will play the mother of Tom Holland, only 10 years younger, in the new series of Apple TV +, The Crowded Room. Although the writer and producer Carina Adly Mackenzie has qualified that the character of the mother will appear mainly in flashbackscorresponding to when the son played by Holland is a child, the news has revived the debate around the taboo of aging women in the cinema: in 2015, a study by the magazine Time It showed how while actors reach, on average, the best moment of their careers at 46, the peak of actresses reaches 30.

The sociocultural anthropologist Úrsula Borrego, specialized in equality policies and exvocal of the Film Evaluation Commission of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, points out to ICON the paradox that actresses play mothers with impossible age differences while, in reality, they have fewer opportunities to play roles when they give birth, as in the case of actress Jessica Alba. “Except for personalities with a certain status, such as Helen Mirren or Glenn Close, many actresses are not being able to see them age in movies. The imposed beauty canon, which means that we will always have to be beautiful, slim and young, is a slab on women’s lives and is perfectly represented in the cinema”, explains the researcher.

The case of mothers is just one of the examples of the underrepresentation of older women in the cinema. It is also clearly noticeable when it comes to the pairings of characters played by actors like Tom Cruise, who, at 59, has only had one romantic interest over 35 in a movie in his entire career: Cameron Diaz, 38, in Night and day. In the sequel to top gun, whose premiere is scheduled for May of this year, the actress who played Cruise’s girlfriend in the first installment, Kelly McGillis, will not repeat the role: she is currently 64 years old and, according to her own statement, no one called her to participate. “For men there is even a gain with old age, they have more authority and confidence. Women, however, only have to be terrifying figures, like that of The grandmotherbeing witches or stepmothers”, says Borrego, who also recalls the invisibility of the sexual life of older women in the cinema and highlights the exception, within the vintage of Spanish cinema last year, of the character of Petra Martínez in life was that.

In the following selection, the passage of some actresses between being acceptable as a romantic interest and being mothers can even be seen in examples with the same actor playing a partner and ending up playing their son. It is also significant to note how even women who were labeled as maturely attractive to apparently teenaged men were, in fact, barely five years older than those men.

Tom Hanks and Sally Field in ‘It’s the Ending that Matters’ (1988). IFA Film (United Archives / Cordon Press)

Sally Field and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump: difference of 10 years

The case of this particular mother-son tandem is even more striking considering that Field was the girl that Tom Hanks aspired to conquer in what matters is the end, from 1989. His character would already warn the young Forrest Gump: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” Both were 47 and 37 years old respectively when they released Robert Zemeckis’s classic about contemporary American history. As with Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland, the choice of Sally Field is justified, to a large extent, by her appearance in the scenes in which the character is a child, while in the scenes she shares with Hanks she is conveniently characterized and aged as an old woman.

Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross in The graduate: difference of 8 years

Quintessentially naughty towards a mother, the woman who seduced Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate was merely 6 years older than the actor, while his daughter Elaine, the romantic interest, was just 8 years younger. Something similar happened in American Piewhich finished establishing in the popular imagination the concept of MILF (Mother I’d Like to Fuckin the Spanish translation of the film “mother who would fuck me”), where Stifler’s mother, Sean William Scott’s character, was played by Jennifer Coolidge, just 13 years older.

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in ‘Alexander the Great’.

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in Alexander the Great: difference of 1 year

One of the most bizarre casting decisions in 21st century cinema was the one made by Oliver Stone when he chose Jolie, then 29, to play the mother of Colin Farrell, then 28, in Alexander the Great. “The common belief that one dog year equals seven human years could easily be applied to actresses. It must be because of the water in California, but something seems to be happening to the women of Los Angeles, for whom the years pass by at a much faster rate than their male contemporaries,” journalist Hadley Freeman wrote indignantly about this case in Guardian. The character of Olympias played by Angelina Jolie was far from the only inconsistency in the film, widely criticized by historians for showing “all the notions of the imaginary exotic Orient about the inferiority and picturesqueness of those societies”.

Glenn Close and Mel Gibson in Hamlet, the honor of revenge: difference of 9 years

The film directed by Italian Franco Zeffirelli starring Gibson had actress Glenn Close, less than a decade older, in the role of Gertrudis, the hero’s mother. Meanwhile, the character of Ophelia (Hamlet’s beloved) was played by Helena Bonham Carter, 10 years younger than Gibson. The controversial interpreter made a similar decision again from the management chair in Passion of Christ, where he chose Maia Morgenstern to play the Virgin Mary, 6 years above the actor who played Jesus Christ. Gibson, whose current girlfriend (director and screenwriter Rosalind Ross, with whom he had his ninth child) is 34 years his junior and also spoke openly to The Mirror about the “concern” that “the problems that it can cause” caused him by the great age difference between him and his partner, although he recalled that age “is just a number” and assured that she was “a very special person” .

Christine Baranski, Judy Craymer, Cher, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James at the premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! And again!

Cher and Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! And again: difference of 4 years

Anything to do with weird workings of the space-time continuum for women inevitably has to go through Cher, who has been able to reverse the female age dynamic in Hollywood by, at 75, still looking so much younger than she actually is. , as an exemplary and irreplicable aging standard. The singer and actress assured that she did not take badly being asked to play the mother of Meryl Streep, only four years her junior, in the sequel to Mamma Mia!, in whose promotion he came to leave pearls such as “I did not find out that I was 40 years old until I turned 60”. Cher has frequently had younger male partners in the movies (for example, Nicolas Cage, whom she is 17 years older, in Moon spell) and even joked about it, for example, in the most remembered gag of the film Stick to you (2004), where she played herself and self-parodied by showing the then-teenager Frankie Muniz, the actor of Malcolm.

