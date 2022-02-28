35-year-old actresses playing the mother of 25-year-old actors: a macho vision that Hollywood continues without changing | Culture | icon

“I like Emmy Rossum, but why hire a 35-year-old woman to play the mother of a 25-year-old? Why is she not an older actress? ”, It is one of the messages that could be read these days on social networks in reaction to the announcement that the actress of Shameless will play the mother of Tom Holland, only 10 years younger, in the new Apple TV + series, The Crowded Room. Although the screenwriter and producer Carina Adly Mackenzie has clarified that the character of the mother will appear fundamentally in flashbackscorresponding to when the son played by Holland is a boy, the news has revived the debate around the taboo of the aging of women in the cinema: in 2015, a study of the magazine Time It showed how while actors reach, on average, the best moment of their career at 46 years old, the peak of the actresses comes at 30.

The sociocultural anthropologist Úrsula Borrego, specialized in equality policies and former member of the Film Evaluation Commission of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, points out to ICON the paradox of actresses playing mothers with impossible age differences while, in reality, they have fewer opportunities to play roles when they give birth, as in the case of actress Jessica Alba. “Except for personalities with a certain status, such as Helen Mirren or Glenn Close, we are not able to see many actresses age in the movies. The imposed beauty canon, which assumes that we will always have to be beautiful, thin and young, is a burden on the lives of women and is perfectly represented in the cinema”, explains the researcher.

The case of the mothers is just one of the examples of underrepresentation of older women in the cinema. It’s also clearly noticeable when it comes to the partners of characters played by actors like Tom Cruise, who, at 59, has only had one romantic interest over 35 in a movie in his entire career: Cameron Diaz, 38, on Night and day. In the sequel to top gun, whose premiere is scheduled for May this year, the actress who played Cruise’s girlfriend in the first installment, Kelly McGillis, will not repeat her character: she is currently 64 years old and, as she herself has stated, no one called her to participate. “For men there is even a gain with old age, they have more authority and confidence. For women, however, they only have to be terrifying figures, like that of The grandmotherbeing witches or stepmothers”, says Borrego, who also recalls the invisibility of the sexual life of older women in the cinema and highlights the exception, within the harvest of Spanish cinema last year, of the character of Petra Martínez in life was that.

In the following selection, the passage of some actresses between being acceptable as a romantic interest and being a mother can be seen even in examples with the same actor playing a couple and ending up playing their son. It is also significant to note how even women who were labeled attractive mature to apparently teenage men were, in fact, barely five years older than these men.

Tom Hanks and Sally Field in ‘It’s the End That Matters’ (1988). IFA Film (United Archives/Cordon Press)

Sally Field and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump: difference of 10 years

The case of this particular mother-son tandem is even more striking considering that Field was the girl Tom Hanks aspired to conquer in What matters is the end, from 1989. His character would already warn the young Forrest Gump: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” Both were 47 and 37 years old, respectively, when they premiered Robert Zemeckis’s classic on contemporary American history. As with Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland, the choice of Sally Field is justified, to a large extent, by her appearance in the scenes in which the character is a child, while in the scenes she shares with Hanks she is conveniently characterized and aged as an old woman.

Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross in The graduate: difference of 8 years

Quintessentially morbid towards a mother, the woman who seduced Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate was only 6 years older than the actor, while his daughter Elaine, the romantic interest, was only 8 years younger. Something similar happened in american piewhich ended up establishing in the popular imagination the concept of milf (Mother I’d Like to Fuckin the Spanish translation of the movie “mother who would fuck me”), where Stifler’s mother, Sean William Scott’s character, was played by Jennifer Coolidge, just 13 years older.

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in ‘Alexander the Great’.

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in Alexander the Great: difference of 1 year

One of the most bizarre casting decisions in 21st century cinema was the one made by Oliver Stone when he chose Jolie, then 29, to play the mother of Colin Farrell, then 28, in Alexander the Great. “The common belief that one dog year equals seven human years could easily apply to actresses. It must be because of the California water, but something seems to happen to the women of Los Angeles, for whom the years go by at a much faster rate than their male contemporaries, ”the journalist Hadley Freeman wrote indignantly about this case in Guardian. The character of Olympia played by Angelina Jolie was far from the only inconsistency in the film, widely criticized by historians for showing “all the notions of the imaginary exotic East about the inferiority and the picturesqueness of those societies”.

Glenn Close and Mel Gibson in Hamlet, the honor of revenge: difference of 9 years

Directed by Italian Franco Zeffirelli and starring Gibson, the film had actress Glenn Close, less than a decade older, in the role of Gertrude, the hero’s mother. Meanwhile, the character of Ophelia (hamlet’s beloved) was played by Helena Bonham Carter, 10 years younger than Gibson. The controversial interpreter made a similar decision again from the director’s chair in Passion of Christ, where he chose Maia Morgenstern to play the Virgin Mary, 6 years above the actor who played Jesus Christ. Gibson, whose current girlfriend (director and screenwriter Rosalind Ross, with whom he had his ninth child) is 34 years his junior and also spoke openly to The Mirror about the “concern” that “the problems that can cause” the large age difference between him and his partner, although he recalled that age “is just a number” and assured that she was “a very special person” .

Christine Baranski, Judy Craymer, Cher, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James at the premiere of ‘Mamma Mia! And again! GTRESONLINE

Cher and Meryl Streep in Mama Mia! And again: difference of 4 years

Anything related to weird workings of the space-time continuum for women inevitably has to go through Cher, who has been able to reverse the dynamic of female aging in Hollywood by, at 75, still looking a hell of a lot younger than she really is. , as an exemplary and irreplicable standard of ageing. The singer and actress assured that she did not take badly being asked to play Meryl Streep’s mother, only four years her junior, in the sequel to Mama Mia!, in whose promotion he came to leave pearls such as “I did not find out that I was 40 years old until I turned 60”. Cher has frequently had younger male partners in movies (for example, Nicolas Cage, whom she is 17 years older than, in Moon spell) and even joked about it, for example, in the most remembered gag of the film Stick to you (2004), where she played herself and parodied herself by showing as her boyfriend the then-teenager Frankie Muniz, the actor from Malcolm.

You can follow ICON at Facebook, Twitter, Instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.