35 years of Here is: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci… the most surprising breakups

They loved each other, separated, and sometimes fought high-profile wars after their breakups. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of your magazine Here, let’s come back to the 35 ruptures that have turned the world of celebrities upside down over the years. Shock separations, which marked the memories.

They were the most glamorous couple in Hollywood, and represented the perfect family, no offense to bad tongues who had not digested the divorce of Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston. In 2005, on the set of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the actor met Angelina Jolie, while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The rest of the story, everyone knows it. Six children later, including three biological and three adopted, the two actors live a seemingly cloudless love, until this fatal day in September 2016, where their split is made official. Six years later, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to wage a merciless war, throwing into oblivion their years of happiness and their ultra-bright smiles on red carpets around the world.

In France, other ruptures caused a stir, particularly in the political landscape, starting with that of Nicolas Sarkozy and Cécilia Attias, or even that of François Hollande and Valérie Trierweiler, who shook the walls of the Elysée. Surprised with his current wife Julie Gayet, François Hollande, then President of the Republic, is forced to manage a personal crisis that he had not anticipated, and will immediately announce his separation from Valérie Trierweiler.

Love stories end badly…

Unhappy in love, Tom Cruise has also suffered several failures, notably with Nicole Kidman, from whom he will divorce in 2001, then with Katie Holmes, who will put an end to their relationship in 2012, tired of Tom Cruise’s links with Scientology. Also happier in his professional life than in his personal life, Sean Penn, who separated from Madonna in December 1987, then from Charlize Theron in June 2015. Now married to the man of her life, Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has experienced many love setbacks, the most publicized being undoubtedly the one with Justin Timberlake, in 2002.

On the side of the crowned heads, Princess Diana and Prince Charles had given Queen Elizabeth II a hard time, separating in 1992 after eleven years of marriage, Lady Di confessing in an interview for the BBC that her husband was cheating on her . Kate Moss and Pete Doherty, Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, Isabelle Adjani and Jean-Michel Jarre, Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel… so many couples who couldn’t resist the test of time, despite relationships that have sometimes lasted for many years.

Amber and Johnny, Gwyneth and Chris, two rooms, two atmospheres

For several weeks, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who separated in 2016, tore each other apart in a court in Virginia, accusing each other of domestic violence. A particularly tumultuous break-up and where tensions were alive, unlike that between Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who never uttered a single negative word about each other in the media. On the contrary, the actress and the singer have always advocated their good understanding and their complicity despite the separation, a lesson from which Kanye West should certainly have learned, he who has multiplied the attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the social networks, accusing him in particular of preventing him from seeing their children.