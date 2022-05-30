35M€, a very nice operation is taking shape in the middle

PSG Mercato: Eager to recompose its midfield for next season, Paris SG could carry out a great operation in Serie A this summer.

PSG Mercato: A Serie A talent makes eyes at Paris SG

Alongside the names of Paul Pogba, Casemiro and Aurélien Tchouameni, that of Ederson, a revelation at Salernitana, in Serie A, has also been associated with Paris Saint-Germain for this summer. In search of a profile capable of bringing a plus alongside Marco Verratti, the capital club would be interested in the profile of the 22-year-old Brazilian. An interest that greatly delights the young compatriot of Neymar Jr.

“PSG? I was happy to read that, it’s recognition of my work, I talked about it with my representatives when it came out, but I asked to focus on the end of the season, with the maintenance to go seek, especially since the transfer window is still far away”Ederson told Foot Mercato.

Estimated between 30 and 35 million euros according to its president Danilo Iervolino, the central midfielder of Salernitana does not necessarily say no to PSG, even if he prefers calm while waiting to see if Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will actually go on the offensive for transfer this summer.

PSG Mercato: Ederson is waiting for the offer from Paris SG to make his decision

Recruited last January against a check for 6.50 million euros, the former Corinthians defensive midfielder could already leave the ranks of Salernitana. Despite a contract until June 2026, Ederson is not yet certain to stay in the colors of the Italian club next season. Announced in the plans of Paris Saint-Germain, the native of Campo Grande is waiting to discuss with his representatives to find out what his future will be like. In the meantime, he is making eyes at PSG, a very big club according to his words.

“This week, I’m going back to Brazil, I’m going to talk to my agents, we’ll see what’s true or not, if there are already offers or not. I’m going to see it this week quietly with them “, Ederson told Foot Mercato before saying what he thinks of the French champion. “Paris is a gigantic club, which aims for big things, like the Champions League. They brought great players back into their squad, I have a lot of respect and admiration for this club. I am waiting to see if there will be something official (…) We will also have to speak with Salernitana, we will make the decision together, with my staff and Salernitana. I’m not in a hurry. The rest, we will see later, ”added the Granata midfielder.

Paris SG therefore knows what remains to be done.