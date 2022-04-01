36% falls! In bad weather, Bitcoin tarae worst face… BTC ruining portfolios, and companies!

photo freepik.com

Bitcoin mining companies have done well over the past year. However, its results for this year are not optimistic. Nine of the ten largest mining companies have plunged sharply, by as much as 36% since the start of the year.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

The falls in the cryptocurrency markets had an extremely negative impact on the prices of mining companies. While the price of Bitcoin has crashed by 20%, these companies have experienced drops of 60%. Even with Bitcoin gains, its stock charts glowed red.

Based on current data this year, everything indicates that the downward trend will continue. The largest companies, even as Bitcoin has been growing recently, are not doing very well. This can be seen when we look at the list of shares of 10 leading mining companies, compiled as part of the Arcane Research report. Only the shares of one of them glowed green, and only by a tiny 1% margin.

Bitcoin is currently valued at about $47,255.09 and it’s falling! Bitcoin values ​​are down 0.36% in the last 24 hours. Throughout the week what we have seen have been increases of up to 9.71%.

Looking at the most important Bitcoin data, we see its market capitalization of $898,138,720,429 and a market volume of $28,159,781,962.

Real-time chart of Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame