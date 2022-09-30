36 years old, three children and an enviable figure: What is Megan Fox’s diet?

Megan began her artistic career in 2001 but it was 6 years later, with the role of Mikaela Banes in the movie “Transformers”, that she achieved success. In 2008 she was chosen as the “sexiest woman in the world” and since then she has not stopped receiving praise.

American actress and model Megan fox, He is one of those personalities who is always in the focus of public attention, not only because of his talent, but also because of his coveted figure. The secret is that she follows a healthy diet, even when it comes to “Fast food”.

Many will wonder what is Fox’s secret to being in good shape, at 36 years old and with three children. The truth is that there is nothing mystical about eating her, just a healthy diet, even when she has “night cravings”, according to her fiancé, the rapper Machine Gun Kellyin an interview with RADIO.com on 104.3 The Shark. “He’s probably ordering sushi”he said while adding: “My menu is like Shake Shack, cheeseburger.”

According to an article published by Insider, Harley Pasternakpersonal trainer of Meganensures that the actress eats three small meals a day and two larger snacks in between, not including carbohydrates or processed foods. “For my clients, we focus on protein, fiber and healthy fats,” Pasternak said.

Harley ensures that one of the proteins chosen by the actress is Salmon, consuming it at least once a day. “Megan Fox finally listened to me…she’s a salmon fanatic now. She’ll be eating a lot of salmon sashimi, as well as a cucumber salad and miso soup, with a bit of edamame.”He assured in an interview with the newspaper Glamor.

Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak said in an interview with People that Megan Fox, like many of her customers, loves her smoothie recipes as a snack. “Megan’s favorite is the red smoothie, which is any berry in season, Chai tea, a scoop of protein powder, and a little almond milk.”

The sensual star of Transformers also accompanies her healthy diet with an exercise routine that includes cardio, weights and circuit, according to the jackedgorilla portal, also incorporating pilates and spinning classes into her weekly training regimen.