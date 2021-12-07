360-degree interview with Benedict XVI’s secretary

Archbishop Georg Gänswein has returned to speak. The prefect of the papal household and private secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gave a long interview to Bernhard Müller which appeared in the German-language monthly Vatican Magazin.

The result was a very frank and 360-degree interview. Many topics were touched upon, including very personal ones: his vocation to the priesthood, studies, books, errors to repent of, the (not always easy) role of servant of two popes, the critical issues of the German church, the attitude to the pandemic, the issue of vaccination and more.

Obviously, the close relationship with Benedict XVI is in the foreground. Georg Gänswein, who has been his personal secretary since 2003, is a confidant and privileged observer of the life of Pope Ratzinger. In the interview he mentions the state of health of Benedict XVI which he describes as “stable in physical weakness and, thank God, very clear-headed”. Immediately afterwards he adds that “it is understandable, however, that the physical strengths, at the age of 94 and after the death of his brother who heavily afflicted him, were further reduced. As well as the voice “. For the pope emeritus, the best medicines are “humor and the usual daily rhythm”.

The differences between the two Popes

Gänswein also talks about the differences between the two popes, especially on the level of the liturgy, which, however, in his opinion, fall within the variegated field of personal stories, experiences and sensibilities. Which cannot and must not be the same for everyone. And certainly this variety is not new in the history of the Church.

His personal relationship with Francesco, he tells the interviewer, he is good even if there were moments of tension and misunderstandings – like when Francis decided to leave him indefinitely to give him the opportunity to devote himself exclusively to Benedict XVI. But after an open and fair confrontation, the differences of views have been overcome.

It is necessary to reconstitute a high image of the priesthood

The prelate, who confesses to having had health problems (kidney and hearing), speaks of the image of the priest, the subject of many negative prejudices today. On this point Gänswein has clear ideas: it is necessary to reconstitute a clear, high and demanding image of the priestly figure. It is the only way to fascinate young people, attracted by big and radical commitments.

Unfortunately, the priesthood has been tainted by sex scandals. “The cases of abuse – admits Gänswein – are the 11th of September of the Catholic Church. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is. With this I don’t want to hide, embellish or belittle anything. But the priesthood is not a refuge for molesters ”. Where – as in the USA – this catastrophe was taken head on in a consequent and decisive manner “even today young people are once again ready to give their lives for Christ and for the Church”.

In the pandemic, has the welfare of the body been put above the salvation of the soul?

Regarding the Covid emergency, the interviewer asks him point-blank: “Why have hygienic norms replaced pastoral care in many German ecclesial communities?”

“I also asked myself this question”, replies Gänswein, who says he found very different reactions to the pandemic from the Italian and German churches: “As regards Germany, I never understood why the ecclesial authorities in part they even went beyond state regulations and proved, during the crisis, so exaggeratedly loyal to the state. I understand the concern for safety and prevention. But when you put the well-being of the body over the health of the soul, and this was not just my impression, then there is something wrong ”.

As an example, Gänswein mentions the terrible exit of a German bishop who during a sermon blamed “the sometimes unnerving interest of a final consumer oriented only to religious services”. The language used by the bureaucrat, which he describes as the “final consumer” – and therefore selfish by definition – is also negatively affected by the simple Catholic faithful who only aspires to participate in Holy Mass.

The prefect of the Papal Household does not hold back his indignation: “I consider this sentence intolerable. If the faithful are reproached as final consumers and the liturgical functions are degraded to articles of consumption that could even be renounced, this is an admission of failure in this gentleman’s understanding of the Eucharist and faith. That a Catholic bishop publicly says such a thing in a sermon is frankly shameful ”.

No ideological crusade for or against the vaccine, better to appeal to conscience without forcing anyone

On the other hand, Gänswein distances himself from extreme positions in the opposite direction. Like that of Bishop Viganò who defined the vaccination campaign “a satanic action against God” and accused the Vatican and the Pope of complicity in this diabolical work. An incomprehensible position for Gänswein, according to whom “The question of vaccination cannot be raised to the level of faith”. Nor can it be said that “Pope Francis has launched a media campaign for vaccination. However, he urged to do it and promptly got himself vaccinated ”.

“This is correct”, observes the prefect of the Papal Household. “After all both Pope Benedict and I have already been vaccinated for the third time. By conviction “. Of course, Gänswein continues, “every vaccination has advantages and disadvantages”. But the example of those who have experienced severe forms of Covid – Gänswein cites the case of Cardinal Bassetti – is enough to warn “against any form of ideological crusade against vaccination” even if “no one can be forced to vaccinate, this is clear” and we should therefore “appeal to conscience”. Even the pope emeritus, his private secretary specifies, shares this position: “otherwise he would not have been vaccinated three times”.

The criticism of the synodal journey of the German church

As Benedict XVI had previously done, Gänswein also criticizes the synodal path of the German church which “wants to hastily approve internal reforms that lead out of communion with the universal Church” and its claim to present itself as a “salvific response” to the ecclesial crisis.

This risks causing a “colossal disappointment”, warns the prefect, taking the side of Bishop Voderholzer, one of the harshest critics of the synodal journey who speaks of “abuse of abuses”. With this expression Voderholzer wants to denounce the attempt to use the sexual scandals of some priests as a pretext to upset the doctrine of the Church.

“Either the German bishops put an end to these unrealistic claims, or at the latest they will say” enough is enough “when the final documents of the synod arrive in Rome”, warns Gänswein. “Once again Rome would have a lot of trouble. But it would be neither a service for the German nor for the universal church ”.

Again in this regard, Gänswein underlined the substantial differences between the German synodal journey and the process initiated by Pope Francis in preparation for the universal synod of bishops “which takes to heart the new evangelization and the renewal of the faith, while the synodal journey focuses above all on structural changes “.

This is the perspective also contained in the letter sent by Francis to German Catholics in 2019, which, however, was completely neglected by the synodal journey.

Germany’s theological progressivism has also dominated Catholic organizations

In the last few centuries the progressive field has grown strongly in Germany, now coming to hegemonize theestablishment of Catholic associations. Here, Pope Ratzinger’s secretary points out, “many political activists have gathered who, however, although coming from the Catholic Church, as a rule, have a completely different opinion in fundamental theological questions than ecclesial doctrine”.

Father Georg’s opinion is clear: “I wonder, with so many simple faithful, if the synodal journey really brings something to the faith. Does it lead to a deepening and renewal of faith? So far sinceestablishment little positive was heard of the German Catholic organizations ”.

It is useless to hide the confusion of the German church. To overcome it, the desire to build bridges will be good, but “at the same time it must be clear that faith is not something without content. Faith is what we profess in the Creed. It is what we did not do for ourselves, but for which we live and from which we draw life ”.

“The church of the future will be much smaller and will lose a lot in political and other power, but it will gain in inner strength”, says Gänswein, citing an old Ratzingerian prophecy from 1958. In this situation, one needs “the courage to know how to give up certain things , to let them go “. Often the large financial means, such as those available in Germany, “are not a help to the faith, but rather an impediment”. “Wherever the church lacks faith, bloodletting is necessary”, stressed the archbishop.

