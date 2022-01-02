360 ° success for the Education Festival: appointment for 2023





Sold out evenings, very popular events all free despite the limited seats, speakers satisfied with the feedback from the public and widespread presence on the local media: the second edition of Fed, the Education Festival, entitled “Present! For a community that educates itself in depth ”, which met with great success with its formula of widespread distribution in the Lower Varese and Upper Milanese area.

The laBanda Cooperative that organized and promoted the Festival takes stock and draws a very positive balance.

The numbers of the second edition speak for themselves: 14 events free and by reservation in 2 weeks; 756 people who participated in the events (among adults, parents, students, children …); 17 the speakers who participated in the meetings; 4 schools who have been promoters or involved in the events (Isis Facchinetti in Castellanza, Ics Montessori in Cardano al Campo, Liceo Musicale Bellini in Tradate, Institute including Olgiate Contardo Ferrini); 10 Municipalities who hosted the events in the province of Varese and in the province of Milan: 20 municipalities that have sponsored the entire Festival in addition to the Lombardy Region and the Province of Varese: 3 the Foundations who have granted patronage and / or contribution; two universities who sponsored the events. The communication numbers are also noteworthy: approx 40 items and the services published and produced by the local media (online newspapers, print and TV); 477 interactions on Facebook e 137 photographs published on social networks.

«As a laBanda Cooperative we are very satisfied with the second edition of the Education Festival – say the organizers Marta Zambon, Beatrice Di Filippo And Cristiano Castellazzi – Despite the complex time we are experiencing, there has been a good response from the citizens, sector technicians and administrations. From Gherardo Colombo, to Gustavo Pietropolli Charmet, from Ciro Cascone to Daniel Zaccaro, from Marco Parolo to Daniele Cassioli, from Pierangelo Barone to Maura Gancitano … there were many positive and enthusiastic cross-sectional comments from the speakers who supported the event, encouraging the continue to cultivate a pedagogical culture in the area and accessible to all. We thank all the Municipalities who believed in the event and in particular the various mayors and the many councilors present. With the next editions of the Fed, the desire is to make oneself present and make the meetings available as widely as possible in the area. The “Present!” it has challenged and moved large and small educational thoughts, with the aim of having practical repercussions on the time we are living. From the questions posed to the speakers, other reflections have flourished that will guide the daily “educational practice” of us adults. The appeal to presence was accepted by many, and the community was called in a unanimous way to be educating, each doing their part “.

The Education Festival will return with its third edition in 2023, but the laBanda Cooperative is preparing a calendar of events and initiatives in the coming months that will constitute the steps towards the next edition. In fact, the program will start in 2022 “Waiting for the Fed” that is, a series of meetings and events always widespread throughout the territory that will address the issues dear to the review always on the educational value to respond to pedagogical needs, always starting from the needs and questions of life collected by young people and children.

The project will also start from January 2022 “Pedagogical pearls”, or a series of in-depth analyzes on the most meaningful thoughts and reflections that emerged during the Fed 2021 meetings.

Also part “Support you too …“, A fundraising operation in support of the educational projects of the laBanda Cooperative for pre-adolescents and difficult adolescents, followed in the various services.

Finally, the canceled meeting in Castano Primo with Ennio Ripamonti “The integrated care of adolescents: between public and private service”, at the Paccagnini Auditorium scheduled for last November 16, has been rescheduled for February 15, 2022.

For further information and updates, you can follow the laBanda cooperative website, or yours Facebook page, and the accounts on Instagram And Youtube.



