36,042 new cases and 91 deaths- Corriere.it

The data for Saturday 14 May. The positivity rate drops to 13.7%

There are 36,042 new cases * of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 38,507, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 17,030,147. There are 91 deaths today ** (yesterday 115), for a total of 165,182 victims since February 2020.

Covid, the latest news today

The people healed or discharged are a total of 15,864,177 and 43,318 those who have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 49,734). The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 1,000,788, equal to -7,075 compared to yesterday (-10,820 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario The total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 263,746 (yesterday 265,647) with the positivity rate dropping from 14.5% to 13.7%. The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 4,982 infections, followed by Campania (+4,430), Veneto (+3,464), Lazio (+3,394) and Emilia Romagna (+3,179).

The health system Patients in intensive care are one less (yesterday +7), with 40 daily admissions, and there are 340 in all; in the ordinary wards they are 257 fewer (yesterday -251), 7,650 in all.

Note

* The Abruzzo Region announces that one case has been eliminated from the total of positive cases as it is not affected by Covid. 19 The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 4 following 4 positive tests removed after revision of the cases. The Region of Sicily announces that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 297 refer to days prior to 13/05/22

** The Campania Region announces that a death registered today dates back to 11/05 2022. The Region of Sicily announces that on the number of deceased reported today N. 2 refer to 13/05/2022 – N. 4 to 12 / 05/2022 – N. 1 to 08/05/2022 – N. 1 to 17/04/2022 – N. 1 to 15/04/2022 – N. 1 to 13/04/2022 – N. 1 to 29 / 03/2022 – N. 1 to 22/02/2022 – N. 1 to 18/01/2022 – N. 1 to 10/01/2022. The Umbria Region announces that 7 of the hospitalizations