361TONIGHT ON TV, THE PROGRAMS FOR FRIDAY 27 AUGUST

27 August 21 / Written by: Chiara Arciprete

HERE ARE THE MAIN PROGRAMS ON TV TONIGHT

Rai 1 – Unique brothers

(Pietro is Francesco’s brother and because of an accident he has forgotten it, Francesco is Pietro’s brother and because of the accident he is forced to remember. An affirmed man who no longer knows how to love himself , an eternal little boy who has never loved. They have spent their entire lives wishing they were only children and now they are forced to rediscover themselves as brothers. And perhaps to discover love.)

Rai 2 – Sometimes secrets kill

(Forced to give her daughter up for adoption when she was a minor, Laura is thrilled when Bree, now an adult, reappears in her life. Laura meanwhile has another daughter Skylar, who quickly establishes a good relationship with Bree. But then.)

Rai 3 – La Grande Storia – Mussolini Hitler and… the others

(The episode, commented as always by Paolo Mieli, deals with the complex and controversial relations between Benito Mussolini’s fascist Italy and the great powers of the time: Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, the United States of the “roaring” 1920s and then the Great Depression, Stalin’s Soviet Union.)

Network Four – The third clue

(Program curated by Siria Magri and led by Barbara De Rossi deals with news events that have divided public opinion over the years. Testimonials, interviews, wiretapping, analysis of the evidence found at the crime scene to try to reconstruct facts.)

Channel 5 – Serenity The island of deception

(Baker Dill, captain of a fishing boat who has long retired to an island off Florida, is interrupted by the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Karen. She offers him $ 10 million. to make sharks tear his new partner, a violent man who is endangering his safety and that of his son. Baker is tempted by money but does not want to go back to a past from which he wanted to escape at all costs. )

Italy 1 – Chicago PD – Season 7 Episode 16 – Domestic violence (Telefilm)

(Chicago PD – Season 7 Episode 16 – Domestic Violence. An armed robbery case quickly turns into a murder investigation.)

TV 8 – Gomorrah the series – Season 3 Episode 5 (Telefilm)

(Gomorrah the series – Season 3 Episode 5. Ciro built a new life in Bulgaria, where he became the trusted man of a drug trafficker, Valentin.)

Nine – Everything I haven’t told you

(Enrico Brignano is on stage at the Roman Theater of Ostia Antica with his hilarious show. His stories seasoned with skill and sagacity impress the audience by surprising them with the absurdity of everyday life and also with his incredible stories. Music by Armando Trovajoli.)

The 7 – Eat, pray, love

(A successful writer enters a crisis, breaks up her marriage to escape depression and decides to take a sabbatical to encourage radical change. She will find herself projected on a journey around the world, with stops in Italy, India and Indonesia: three places that symbolically correspond to the three actions that make up the title.)

Rai 5 – Bernstein Reflections

(A rare portrait of Leonard Bernstein, through the account of his childhood, his musical training and the influence of great masters such as Reiner, Mitropoulos and Koussevitzky.)

Rai 4 – Face Off – Two faces of a murderer

(The FBI agent, Sean Archer, manages to capture Castor Troy, a dangerous criminal who years earlier, in an attack, killed his six-year-old son. During the capture Castor is wounded and remains in a coma having first hidden a bomb in Los Angeles.)

Rai Movie – The battle of the sexes

(The battle of the sexes, the film about the famous tennis match dated September 20, 1973, which sees the return of the couple Emma Stone and Steve Carell. The film tells the famous tennis match that took place in 1973 between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, match which was nicknamed “the battle of the sexes”.)

Rai Premium – As long as it ends well – The storm

(On vacation in the tropics with his wife, the entrepreneur Aldo De Serio disappears after a tsunami. Nobody manages to contact him and his presence is necessary both in his ceramics company and to welcome the newly adopted Belarusian child at Natoli airport. .)

La 5 – The girls’ journey (Film)

(Four longtime friends leave for New Orleans. A wild journey, between music, wild dancing, alcohol, brawling and flirting.)