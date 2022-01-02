365 days with Mary: the icon is inexplicably covered with myrrh

The icon of the “Madonna di Portaitissa”, or “Santa Guardiana della Porta” is venerated with this title because it was miraculously placed on the door of a church. Many wonders are related to it, such as the fact that it continuously produces myrrh.

To date, the icon is kept in the Iviron Monastery, one of the twenty Orthodox monasteries of Mount Athos in Greece, a place of intense spirituality.

The history ofmiraculous icon it dates back to the time of iconoclastic persecutions by the emperor Theophilus. In the fourth century, in fact, Christians were harshly persecuted because they were considered idolaters because of the veneration of sacred images.

The image is dripping with blood: the first miracle

In that period, it happened to a poor widow of Nicaea (Turkey) that soldiers entered her house and pierced the image of the Virgin that she was hiding in her house. At that moment, the image of the Virgin Mary blood began to dribble, in front of the general astonishment. The terrified soldiers decided to throw the icon into the sea.

The poor widow’s son, having seen what had happened and taken with great devotion, he decided to become a monk. One evening, when he found himself with his brothers, he suddenly saw a pillar of fire rising from the water: on top of it there was the miraculous icon.

The apparition of Mary

To the holy monk named Gabriel, Our Lady at that point appeared telling him to be their protector and not to fear in taking the Icon. According to the testimonies of the time, the monk “walked on the water, as on dry ground”. Later he placed it inside the church of Iviron, where the icon miraculously placed itself above the door of the building. From that moment the icon was given the name of “Panaghia Portaitissa”, namely Saint Guardian of the Gate.

To date, the icon is kept in the Iviron Monastery, one of the twenty Orthodox monasteries of Mount Athos, also known as the “Holy Mountain”.

Tradition has it that, if anything, I had to verify any unexplained disappearance of the icon, this would indicate the imminent end of time.

It is said that even today the miraculous icon of Iviron produces abundant “myrrh” throughout the year, with the exception of Holy Week, only to reappear on Holy Saturday.

The copy of the icon that arrived in Moscow in October 1648 on commission from Patriarch Nikon was revered by the Russian people until the 1917 Revolution.

Prayer to Mary Gate of Heaven

Mary, Mother of the Redeemer

and our Mother,

gate of heaven

and star of the sea,

help your people who are falling,

but who still longs to rise again!

Come to the aid of the Church,

enlighten your devoted children,

strengthens the faithful around the world,

call those far away,

convert those who live prisoners of evil!

And You, Holy Spirit,

be rest for all in fatigue,

shelter in the heat, comfort in tears,

relief in pain,

hope of glory.

So be it!

(John Paul II)

Ave o Maria …