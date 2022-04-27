365 DNI: That day, what time will the movie be available on Netflix? | 365 Days | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

What hours do you have?365 DNI: That day”? The long-awaited sequel has filled with expectations the followers of Laura and Massimo, the protagonists who are played by Anna-María Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, respectively. The tape, which has this release datepromises more emotions and risque scenes compared to its first installment.

The film production based on the novel by Blanka Lipinska achieved great popularity in the aforementioned streaming platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. His appearance in the catalog was not only the most viewed for several weeks but also the most talked about.

Loved and hated, the headband did not leave viewers unmoved and now promises to deliver more about the relationship of Laura and Massimoto whom one more character would be added to form a love triangle.

“Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s fresh start is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at all costs.”is the synopsis of “365 DNI” 2.

A scene from the movie “365 DNI: That Day”. (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT TIME DOES “365 DNI: THAT DAY” PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

The movie “365 DNI: That day” will be available in Netflix on Wednesday, April 27 between the hours of 12:00 am (Pacific time) and 3 am (Eastern time). In Spain, for example, the tape will be available from 9 in the morning at the streaming platform.

In PeruColombia, Panama and the eastern part of USA, the film will have the schedule of 3 in the morning. The western part of the US has the midnight time. Similarly, users of MexicoCosta Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua will have the film available at 2 am

Meanwhile in ArgentinaChile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay, the sequel to “365 DNI” can be seen starting at 5 am, according to the netflix official announcement. In the case of Brazil, the schedule is for Brasilia and Sao Paulo.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura in the film. (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT HAPPENED TO LAURA AT THE END OF THE FIRST MOVIE?

On the other hand, after Laura accepts that she is in loveMassimo indulges her every whim and fills her with luxuries, while living together a wild love story that translates into a marriage proposal. marriage and a pregnancy which Laura hopes to share with him soon.

At the end of the film, when Laura travels back home after trying on her wedding dress, the plot takes an unexpected turn: one of the Italian mobster’s collaborators discovers that a plan is underway to assassinate the young woman.

In the final seconds, Laura’s car enters a tunnel from which it seemingly never comes out, presuming that the attack was perpetrated here. However, right off the bat it is not known if she is dead.

Massimo and Laura’s marriage on tape. (Photo: Netflix)

“365 DAYS” CAST CONFIRMED FOR SEQUEL

Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli

Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel

Bronisław Wroclawski as Mario

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

Gianni Parisi as Massimo’s father

Mateusz Łasowski as Martin, Laura’s ex-boyfriend

Simone Susinna as Marcelo “Nacho” Matos

Natasza Urbańska as Anna, Massimo’s ex-girlfriend

Grażyna Szapołowska as Klara Biel, Laura’s mother

Tomasz Stockinger as Tomasz Biel, Laura’s father

TRAILER FOR “THAT DAY”

MICHELE MORRONE, FROM “365 DNI” TO “TOY BOY” – SEASON 2

Michele Morrone became internationally famous for his role as Massimo Torricelli in “365 DNI” (“365 Days” in English), the Polish film that became a worldwide hit in 2020 after its premiere on Netflix.

The Italian actor quickly captured all eyes and became one of the most requested, to the point that he will now be part of the second season of the Spanish series “Toy Boy”. MORE DETAILS HERE.