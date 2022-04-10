‘365: That day’: Netflix raises the temperature with the trailer for the popular erotic film

It is no secret to anyone that the film starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka“365 days” has raised the temperature around the world, so Netflix surprises with the advance of the second installment.

And it is that in 2020, the streaming monster opted for the talent of the sexy actor of Italian origin and the Polish actress, who have not stopped surprising with their hot images.

Related news

Shortly after Universal bet on the story of “50 shades of gray” and the talent of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnsonfans couldn’t wait for hot new stories.

That is why Netflix surprised everyone in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with the audiovisual version of the author’s novel Blanka Lipinska of the same name, without thinking how successful it would be.

And it is that the two actors did not stop overflowing passion, complicity and a lot of love through each of the scenes, so that everyone fell in love with the relationship of “Laura” and “Massimo”.

The second installment of the film will arrive at the end of this month of April. Photo: Netflix

That is why both the author, the producers and the famous streaming platform wanted to pamper their followers with the second installment of the trilogy, so they reveal the trailer through their social networks.

‘365: That Day’

will be the next April 27 when it arrives in the international catalog the second installment of the erotic saga, where we will see this beautiful couple again, but the relationship between the two will not be rosy.

What is a fact is that it is not a fairy tale, since jealousy and betrayal will be integrated into the marriage of the protagonists, not to mention that the complexity of the “Massimo” family will be added.

But to this story, a new man will be integrated who will be willing to fight for the love of “Laura”, well “Nacho”, played by actor Simone Susinna, It will be the worst enemy of the heartthrob in history.

This sequel is directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, while the script remained in the hands of Mojca Tirs, Blanka Lipinska and Mandes, so “Olga” returns to the film (Magdalena Lamparska), the best friend of “Laura” and “Domenico” (Otar Saralidze), the lieutenant of “Massimo”.

What has excited fans the most is that the story of this romantic and erotic romance may have its third installment, or at least that is what the author has hinted at.

“I created a story that is now known all over the world. I am proud of the actors for their dedication to the project and proud of the team that worked so hard on the film. One thing I can promise you is that it’s not over yet!” she announced.

The second installment of the film will arrive at the end of this month of April. Photo: Netflix

GBR.