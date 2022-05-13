3,739 new positive cases of covid-19 are reported in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The Department of Health reported today, Friday, 3,739 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.

According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,089 and 2,650 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”

It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 27, 2022 to May 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 27.28%.

Earlier, the agency reported five additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,250 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, two were vaccinated without their booster dose and three were vaccinated with the third dose.

On the other hand, 342 people are hospitalized, 16 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 281 adult and 61 pediatric patients.