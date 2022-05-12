3,794 new positive cases of covid-19 are reported in Puerto Rico | Agencies
The Department of Health reported today, Thursday, 3,794 new positive cases, between confirmed and probable, of infections with the covid-19 disease.
According to data published by the agency’s BioPortal, the average number of positive cases with molecular tests is 1,121 and 2,673 in antigen tests. The agency’s website clarifies that “the number of additional confirmed covid-19 cases since the last report does not imply that these cases correspond to the last 24 hours.”
It was indicated that the total number of new infections includes cases with samples taken from April 26, 2022 to May 10, 2022.
Meanwhile, preliminary data from the BioPortal indicate that, at 12:00 pm, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is 26.65%.
Five deaths are reported due to COVID-19. Some 326 people are hospitalized; 263 adults and 63 pediatrics. At noon, an update of the data is offered on the portal: https://t.co/8KaFLZcGta pic.twitter.com/M7NXBxGXj7
— Department of Health of Puerto Rico (@desaludpr) May 12, 2022
Earlier, the agency reported five additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,245 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
According to the vaccination status of the deceased, two were vaccinated without their booster dose and three were vaccinated with the third dose.
While, 326 people are hospitalized, 21 more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 263 adult and 63 pediatric patients.