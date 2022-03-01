385 tourists arrive in the country from Russia

A Russian-registered plane with 385 tourists on board landed at the Professor Juan Bosch International Airport in Samaná.

The communications director of Aerodom, Luis López, explained that every 10 days an aircraft from the Nordwind airline arrives from the aforementioned nation, through Samaná and Puerto Plata, bringing hundreds of passengers who come as tourists to the Dominican Republic.

He also indicated that the arrival of other aircraft with a similar large number of passengers is scheduled for March 3 at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport.

He added that the aircraft that came from Russia, returned to that nation on Monday carrying the number of 433 citizens on board who were vacationing in hotel complexes in the eastern region of the country.

“We are in contact with the airline to see if they maintain or if there will be changes due to the sky closures recently imposed by governments of European Union countries,” he specified.

Operations at the Punta Cana de Higüey terminal

While through the Punta Cana International Airport, La Altagracia province, the airlines are scheduled to carry out about 12 flights to and from cities in Russia.

Among the airlines that exploit this market are IKAR (Pegas Fly), with 4 flights, Royal Flight with 2, Nordwind with 4, Azur Air with one flight and Aeroflot with one flight.

They all use wide-body aircraft with a capacity for 300 and 400 passengers on their way to the Dominican Republic, Moscow and other cities.