39% discount on a Sony BRAVIA TV

In the days when Unieuro’s Manà Manà Black Friday is attracting the attention of a good number of users, it also arrives a special offer that goes further the classic promotions. In fact, in this context, a discount has been launched for a Sony BRAVIA TV.

More precisely, the Sony BRAVIA XR55X90J model is offered at a price of € 899.90 on the official Unieuro portal. From this last website we learn that generally the cost of the product would amount to 1,499 euros, so it comes to 39% discount, that is, you can save € 599.10. In short, it could be a not bad opportunity for those looking for a TV of a certain range.

By the way, the model involved described as “Perfect for PlayStation 5”, so it could be tempting to those who have the latest Sony home console. To name some of the main features of the TV, we find a 55-inch panel with 4K resolution, as well as the Android operating system and obviously support for DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 standards. Additionally, supported HDMI 2.1 features include 4K / 120fps and ALLM.

For the rest, taking a look at what is proposed by the other main online stores, we have noticed that MediaWorld has started a similar offer. Indeed, the latter chain sells the product for 899 euros in the context of Black Friday. The retailers of Amazon Italy, on the other hand, offer the TV starting from 1,265.78 euros.