3D ads arrive in the Metaverse

Meta announced a new development in pursuit of the metaverse (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Goal announced that it will facilitate the publication of advertisements in 3D on Facebook and Instagram through a new partnership with an e-commerce technology company.

Thanks to the integration with Vntana, users will be able to upload 3D models of their products to Facebook and Instagram and easily turn them into ads. In this way, one more layer of virtuality can be added to these platforms.

The move is one more step toward advertising in the metaverse, said company CEO Ashley Crowder, referring to the futuristic idea of ​​a collection of virtual worlds that can be accessed through different devices, such as glasses. virtual or augmented reality.

The company led by Zuckerberg bets on contributing to the construction of the metaverse, which he has said could take up to a decade to come true. It is more of a concept than a product of the company itself.

In fact, there are several companies that have already begun to develop both software and hardware, to bet on this new immersive environment that will be part of the social, work and entertainment environment. At least that is the stated goal.

For their part, brands in the beauty, fashion and furniture sectors are working to move from 2D to 3D representations of their products, to make use of this new integration.

Mark Zuckerberg bets on the development of the metaverse

“The metaverse is basically a space Internet”Crowder mentioned, as reported Reuters. “It’s a whole world of possibilities that starts with having the right 3D models of your products.”

Facebook and Instagram users viewing a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of clothing, for example, and move the item around to view it from all angles.

“In a way, this offers a glimpse of what to expect from future devices like augmented reality glasses,” said Chris Barbour, director of augmented reality partnerships for Meta’s Reality Labs unit.

Before this integration with Meta, users had to reformat 3D files to make them compatible with Meta advertising systems.

Now, you can use this new integration to easily upload and convert your files into ads without requiring any technical knowledge of working with 3D images, Crowder said.

In the future, NFTs may be generated (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

NFTs on Instagram

Another novelty that was recently announced for this new virtual environment is the possibility of adopting NFTs on Instagram. This was announced by Mark Zuckerberg during his opening speech at SXSW.

“We are working to bring NFTs to Instagram in the short term. Today I am not ready to announce exactly what it will be, but in the coming months you will have the possibility to bring some of your NFTs, “he said at the time.

Zuckerberg made this advance within the framework of a talk that focused exclusively on the metaverse, a paradigm that, in his vision, consists of the next evolution of the Internet.

One of the points he brought up in his talk was the metaverse’s ability to turn almost anything into a non-fungible token. Meta’s digital universe is full of digital assets and users have already started selling homes in their virtual stores.

It is possible that the NFTs that can be acquired in the future, on Instagram or Facebook, will become “functional” objects in the digital world of the company.

