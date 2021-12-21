3D animated billboard goes viral in Japan – Nerd4.life

As part of a promotional campaign dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, recently also released on PC (the PS5 version dates back to June 2021), Square Enix has mounted a huge animated 3D billboard in Japan. You can see the video below, shared by famitsu.

The video is dedicated to Red XIII, one of the characters in the game. The creature appears by jumping out of a capsule, while in the background we see Midgar at night. Red XIII stretches and looks down, as if observing the road. It really looks like the creature is ready to leap to the ground. At one point Red XIII has to escape from a helicopter and falls into a sort of box full of Christmas presents and finds himself wearing a pair of glasses and a paper trumpet in his mouth. Eventually, the graphics “close” and Red XIII’s head gets stuck for a moment in the middle of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade logo, which appears to “fly” in front of the billboard.

The overall effect is great, although it must be said that everything works when viewed from an adequate angle. Tell us, what do you think of this video? The ad campaign could be pivotal for Square Enix, which faces criticism from the PC version of the game, described as “the worst AAA game on PC” by Digital Foundry’s Battle.